CBD Rich Blessing by Bodhi Seeds is a 2:1 THC/CBD strain steeped in medicinal cannabis genetics. Created by crossing the famous ACDC strain and the father of the Good Medicine Project (Harlequin x Appalachia), this strain is a mixed THC/CBD strain that masterfully balances potency and functionality. CBD Rich Blessing has been known to pop both THC-rich and CBD-dominant phenotypes that emit a pleasant fragrance of woody and floral terpenes. Utilize this strain to improve mood and contend with inflammation.
Reviews
1
Find CBD Rich Blessing nearby
Hang tight. We're looking for dispensaries that carry CBD Rich Blessing nearby.
Lineage
Products with CBD Rich Blessing
Hang tight. We're looking for CBD Rich Blessing nearby.