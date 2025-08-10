Pineapple Sorbet
HybridTHC 20%CBG 1%
Pineapple Sorbet effects are mostly calming.
Pineapple Sorbet potency is higher THC than average.
Pineapple Sorbet is a hybrid weed strain. Reviewers on Leafly say this strain makes them feel tingly, creative, and energetic. Pineapple Sorbet has 20% THC and 1% CBG. The dominant terpene in this strain is myrcene. If you've smoked, dabbed, or otherwise enjoyed this strain, Pineapple Sorbet, before let us know! Leave a review.
Pineapple Sorbet strain effects
Reported by 14 real people like you
Pineapple Sorbet strain helps with
- 36% of people say it helps with Anxiety
- 18% of people say it helps with Depression
- 18% of people say it helps with Nausea
This info is sourced from our readers and is not a substitute for professional medical advice. Seek the advice of a health professional before using cannabis for a medical condition.
b........s
August 10, 2025
Happy
Relaxed
Tingly
smells good!
H........f
April 23, 2025
Creative
Euphoric
Tingly
I am a daily medical smoker. I have switched mostly to vape because its cleaner. I got a whole oz of this for tincturing. I haven't stopped smoking it. The flavor is delightful and the effects are strong. This is an r excellent strain either for medical purposes or chillin. It's good at taking down the stress level and unleashing the giggles. Huge fan.
l........3
August 15, 2022
Giggly
Relaxed
Tingly
This strain is a powerhouse! I have a pretty high tolerance lately and have been struggling to find something that’ll really stone me out. I have finally found it. Within a few minutes of the first hit from my gravity bong, I was zooted. I felt literally glued in my position to my couch and was then transported to a dimension of clouds surrounding my body. I have now become a puddle in my couch and remain here for the time being. This is most definitely a full body high that will stone you out and make you feel like you’re made out of hot fudge. 10/10 for strength, pain relief, improved mood, and relaxation.