This strain is a powerhouse! I have a pretty high tolerance lately and have been struggling to find something that’ll really stone me out. I have finally found it. Within a few minutes of the first hit from my gravity bong, I was zooted. I felt literally glued in my position to my couch and was then transported to a dimension of clouds surrounding my body. I have now become a puddle in my couch and remain here for the time being. This is most definitely a full body high that will stone you out and make you feel like you’re made out of hot fudge. 10/10 for strength, pain relief, improved mood, and relaxation.