They should think of renaming this strain "Pineapple-holy crap what did I just smoke?". Seriously, I'm a 39 year seasoned toker, I smoked a joint, found an immediate rush of energy and did some quick chores around the house and this stuff made light work of it. Once I sat down though, I wasn't going anywhere Total couch lock but still having the urge to do something thankfully after I'm done writing this I have other things to entertain myself with. From what I can gather it's obviously a hybrid I'd say maybe 70/30 or 60/40 both leaning on the Sativa dominant side. It smells wonderful, citrus-sy, fruity, a bit of diesel. That's all this old nose picks up, sorry. I'll say this, I picked up a half and I'll be placing another order for a full Z next time. Very nice well balanced hybrid. Great for a single toke in the am to get the morning on and wind down once your day is done and you no longer have to get behind the wheel of a car. Blaze on my friends, Blaze On!

