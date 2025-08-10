Pineapple Sorbet reviews
Pineapple Sorbet strain effects
Reported by 14 real people like you
Pineapple Sorbet strain helps with
- 36% of people say it helps with Anxiety
- 18% of people say it helps with Depression
- 18% of people say it helps with Nausea
This info is sourced from our readers and is not a substitute for professional medical advice. Seek the advice of a health professional before using cannabis for a medical condition.
b........s
August 10, 2025
Happy
Relaxed
Tingly
smells good!
H........f
April 23, 2025
Creative
Euphoric
Tingly
I am a daily medical smoker. I have switched mostly to vape because its cleaner. I got a whole oz of this for tincturing. I haven't stopped smoking it. The flavor is delightful and the effects are strong. This is an r excellent strain either for medical purposes or chillin. It's good at taking down the stress level and unleashing the giggles. Huge fan.
l........3
August 15, 2022
Giggly
Relaxed
Tingly
This strain is a powerhouse! I have a pretty high tolerance lately and have been struggling to find something that’ll really stone me out. I have finally found it. Within a few minutes of the first hit from my gravity bong, I was zooted. I felt literally glued in my position to my couch and was then transported to a dimension of clouds surrounding my body. I have now become a puddle in my couch and remain here for the time being. This is most definitely a full body high that will stone you out and make you feel like you’re made out of hot fudge. 10/10 for strength, pain relief, improved mood, and relaxation.
j........5
December 21, 2024
Creative
Energetic
Euphoric
Giggly
Definitely amazingl for a cheap option. Tastes amazing, smells even better. My favorite lower tier flower at my local dispo.
b........6
June 13, 2024
Creative
Energetic
Focused
Happy
Really enjoyed this vape perfect for summer day activities or day of crafts
N........N
August 20, 2021
They should think of renaming this strain "Pineapple-holy crap what did I just smoke?". Seriously, I'm a 39 year seasoned toker, I smoked a joint, found an immediate rush of energy and did some quick chores around the house and this stuff made light work of it. Once I sat down though, I wasn't going anywhere Total couch lock but still having the urge to do something thankfully after I'm done writing this I have other things to entertain myself with. From what I can gather it's obviously a hybrid I'd say maybe 70/30 or 60/40 both leaning on the Sativa dominant side. It smells wonderful, citrus-sy, fruity, a bit of diesel. That's all this old nose picks up, sorry. I'll say this, I picked up a half and I'll be placing another order for a full Z next time. Very nice well balanced hybrid. Great for a single toke in the am to get the morning on and wind down once your day is done and you no longer have to get behind the wheel of a car. Blaze on my friends, Blaze On!
s........1
September 28, 2025
Creative
Relaxed
Tingly
Dry mouth
Most definitely a slow creeper in my opinion the smoke is very light so less coughing effect here it’s almost like smoking pineapple air mixed with a flowery taste but the high is smooth
j........3
October 4, 2023
Euphoric
Giggly
Tingly
tastyyyy. i’m sauced