amazing!!! I never put reviews out. Just picked up 17g's from Top Shelf last 🌙 I was so happy very energetic and manageable for daytime/ Work. No anxiety or depression and general happiness towards life it's self. HIGHly Recommended. keep it stoney ✌💨🌲
I'm new to the vape scene so I asked my local budtender what strain he thought would be great for getting some creative writing done. He suggested Top Shelf's Pineapple Super Silver Haze based on his personal experience, and I'm SO glad he did.
This strain gave me a strong head high that wasn't too...
Definitely a new favorite. I like smoking this at night once the kid is in bed, I can stay up and watch so many Netflix shows. This one keeps you up all night. Usually when I’m coming down from smoking sativas I get tired... nope not this one.
This tastes pretty good and the smell... omg so good. ...
BANG YOUR HEAD!
Get your straight jackets on tonight!
I just channeled Kevin DuBrow. If you knew me, you'd know how amazing this strain is solely from that statement.
Go get it. You'll be smiling, giggling, laughing, and may even channel a 80s metal icon, like I did! 👍