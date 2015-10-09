ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
Read people’s experiences with the cannabis strain Pineapple Super Silver Haze.

Avatar for mashoogana
Member since 2016
Probably the best smelling and tasting bud you'll ever find, and with the perfect happy-go-lucky daytime buzz.
CreativeEnergeticFocusedHappyUplifted
Avatar for reipan4
Member since 2018
Definitely a good energy booster and the pineapple taste is surprisingly good
Avatar for MsTiffrny
Member since 2018
I was recommended this and I absolutely love it. It's a calm, relaxed, yet focus high and doesn't interrupt your day to day activities.
CreativeEnergeticFocusedHappyUplifted
Avatar for kanapla
Member since 2018
Perfect sativa to smoke on throughout the day.
Avatar for feelingoodbroskie
Member since 2017
amazing!!! I never put reviews out. Just picked up 17g's from Top Shelf last 🌙 I was so happy very energetic and manageable for daytime/ Work. No anxiety or depression and general happiness towards life it's self. HIGHly Recommended. keep it stoney ✌💨🌲
Avatar for 10khits
Member since 2018
I'm new to the vape scene so I asked my local budtender what strain he thought would be great for getting some creative writing done. He suggested Top Shelf's Pineapple Super Silver Haze based on his personal experience, and I'm SO glad he did. This strain gave me a strong head high that wasn't too...
CreativeEuphoricFocusedHappy
Avatar for KassiePerez
Member since 2017
Definitely a new favorite. I like smoking this at night once the kid is in bed, I can stay up and watch so many Netflix shows. This one keeps you up all night. Usually when I’m coming down from smoking sativas I get tired... nope not this one. This tastes pretty good and the smell... omg so good. ...
ArousedCreativeEnergeticEuphoricFocused
Avatar for karen227
Member since 2014
BANG YOUR HEAD! Get your straight jackets on tonight! I just channeled Kevin DuBrow. If you knew me, you'd know how amazing this strain is solely from that statement. Go get it. You'll be smiling, giggling, laughing, and may even channel a 80s metal icon, like I did! 👍
