Pineapple Super Silver Haze

Pineapple Super Silver Haze from Fire Bros. is a sativa strain that modifies the widely cherished Super Silver Haze with a Pineapple hybrid strain. This second parent is thought to be either Pineapple Express or Pineapple, a phenotype of Ed Rosenthal Super Bud. The Haze genetics in this strain come through in both flavor and effect, as Pineapple Super Silver Haze delivers a high-flying cerebral buzz alongside a spicy, zesty flavor. Its aroma is more of a tropical medley of candied mango, pineapple, and oranges. Like a cup of coffee, this sativa is a perfect pick-me-up with motivating, talkative, and creative effects and minimal heaviness in the body.

Avatar for zoza
Member since 2014
Was looking to clock in on for a 7-8 hour video game bender. The nice folks at the local shop here in Seattle recommended this. Nailed it! Felt focused, relaxed but never zombie mode. Fine with social interactions. Added this to my 'hot list'. Based on my experience, I'd have this be my 'wing man' a...
EuphoricFocusedHappyRelaxed
Avatar for truhawaii
Member since 2017
Tried this strain today and I loved it! I was surprised how clear my mind was for how relaxed my body felt. I had zero issues with my memory getting out of whack. I hate the early Alzheimer's kinda effects some other Sativa Hybrid strains make me have with lots of "what was I just thinking ...
CreativeFocusedHappyRelaxedUplifted
Avatar for jscovs
Member since 2015
The buds look so good I could eat them. They are a very crystalized mix of green and orange with a scent that is the closest to real pineapple weed can get. the high comes on quick providing a great head rush and a little burst of energy bringing with it a cascading wave if happiness and creativity ...
CreativeEuphoricHappyUplifted
Avatar for ShinGimmel
Member since 2015
One of the best tasting sativas I've had. Fairly powerful but definitely still nice and clear. Highly recommend trying if available. Mine was from Topshelf.
HappyUplifted
Avatar for sarah747
Member since 2015
I love this stran! the joint we smoked was from Top Shelf. we talked for a cpl hrs and laughed...deff my new fav!
HappyTalkativeUplifted
Lineage

Pineapple
Super Silver Haze
