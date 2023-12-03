Pineapple Tart Spicoli is an indica-dominant cannabis strain bred by Uncle Dad Vibes, made from a genetic cross between Pineapple Tart x London Pound Kush Mint, and distributed by Phinest Cannabis. Pineapple Tart Spicoli produces a cheesy, tropical, minty, and earthy palate of aromas and flavors, with tall plants that grow icy green buds with eggplant-colored accents. Pineapple Tart Spicoli often tests around 24% THC, making it ideal for moderate to experienced consumers and medical patients who want to mitigate symptoms of anxiety and lack of appetite. If you’ve smoked, dabbed, or consumed Pineapple Tart Spicoli, tell us about your experience by leaving a strain review.