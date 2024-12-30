Pineapple Tart
PTr
Hybrid
Energetic
Creative
Talkative
Pineapple
Skunk
Citrus
Pineapple Tart effects are mostly energizing.
Pineapple Tart is a hybrid weed strain. Reviewers on Leafly say this strain makes them feel energetic, creative, and talkative. If you've smoked, dabbed, or otherwise enjoyed this strain, Pineapple Tart, before let us know! Leave a review.
Pineapple Tart strain effects
Reported by 11 real people like you
Negative Effects
Pineapple Tart strain helps with
- 70% of people say it helps with Anxiety
- 40% of people say it helps with Depression
- 30% of people say it helps with Fatigue
This info is sourced from our readers and is not a substitute for professional medical advice. Seek the advice of a health professional before using cannabis for a medical condition.
Pineapple Tart strain reviews(11)
i........4
December 30, 2024
Creative
Energetic
Euphoric
Focused
This sativa-dominant hybrid is a game-changer for my anxiety! As someone who typically leans towards indicas, I was hesitant to try Pineapple Tart, but I'm so glad I did. The effects are a delightful mix of uplifting euphoria and focused calm. It delivers a gentle, tingly head high that melts away stress without any raciness or paranoia. Pineapple Tart is my new go-to daytime strain, keeping me productive and positive throughout the day. I pair it with my favorite indica in the evenings for a perfectly balanced routine.
s........z
January 24, 2025
Energetic
Giggly
Talkative
Uplifted
The last several years I’ve stayed away from weed because it would cause so much anxiety for me. My heart would race and I’d have paranoid thoughts. For years I hated the effects of weed. I recently tried this strain from a dispo and it has been amazing! It’s helped me combat my fatigue. I’ve been bedridden for weeks and this bud helped me stay productive and kind. I only take a few puffs off a joint throughout the day since my tolerance was at 0.
c........o
December 6, 2022
Energetic
Talkative
Headache
Love the taste and smell. I am personally more of a couch lock type of individual. This one is more energetic. skunky strong scent