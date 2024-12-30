The last several years I’ve stayed away from weed because it would cause so much anxiety for me. My heart would race and I’d have paranoid thoughts. For years I hated the effects of weed. I recently tried this strain from a dispo and it has been amazing! It’s helped me combat my fatigue. I’ve been bedridden for weeks and this bud helped me stay productive and kind. I only take a few puffs off a joint throughout the day since my tolerance was at 0.

