Pineapple Tart reviews
Read people’s experiences with the cannabis strain Pineapple Tart.
Pineapple Tart strain effects
Reported by 11 real people like you
Negative Effects
Pineapple Tart strain helps with
- 70% of people say it helps with Anxiety
- 40% of people say it helps with Depression
- 30% of people say it helps with Fatigue
This info is sourced from our readers and is not a substitute for professional medical advice. Seek the advice of a health professional before using cannabis for a medical condition.
i........4
December 30, 2024
Creative
Energetic
Euphoric
Focused
This sativa-dominant hybrid is a game-changer for my anxiety! As someone who typically leans towards indicas, I was hesitant to try Pineapple Tart, but I'm so glad I did. The effects are a delightful mix of uplifting euphoria and focused calm. It delivers a gentle, tingly head high that melts away stress without any raciness or paranoia. Pineapple Tart is my new go-to daytime strain, keeping me productive and positive throughout the day. I pair it with my favorite indica in the evenings for a perfectly balanced routine.
s........z
January 24, 2025
Energetic
Giggly
Talkative
Uplifted
The last several years I’ve stayed away from weed because it would cause so much anxiety for me. My heart would race and I’d have paranoid thoughts. For years I hated the effects of weed. I recently tried this strain from a dispo and it has been amazing! It’s helped me combat my fatigue. I’ve been bedridden for weeks and this bud helped me stay productive and kind. I only take a few puffs off a joint throughout the day since my tolerance was at 0.
c........o
December 6, 2022
Energetic
Talkative
Headache
Love the taste and smell. I am personally more of a couch lock type of individual. This one is more energetic. skunky strong scent
m........4
November 12, 2024
smells amazing and smokes great 😸
j........l
March 13, 2023
Energetic
shits fire made me nice and energetic smelled hella strong so incase u gotta be discrete be cautious bout that and got me faded than a hoe
D........r
August 27, 2022
Energetic
Happy
Talkative
Uplifted
Grabbed a couple bong rips in the morning so had a clean slate to try it. Flower smells kinda skunky tight compact buds. Great flavor, a little skunky citrus finish. Feeling energized and good to go after a couple rips. I can highly recommend this for a great smoke.
y........s
June 16, 2024
Energetic
Relaxed
Uplifted
It’s a good strain, definitely lasts along time, but overall the taste is pretty good, the high is very energetic. 50/50 sativa indica, 24% THC-