Sativa

Pineapple Thai

Cannabinoids

CalmingEnergizing

Pineapple Thai

Pineapple Thai is a strain that sets itself apart from the rest with a high 5% CBD content. This flower’s attractiveness comes from its ability to administer powerful pain relief without sedation, embodying true hybrid effects. Although Pineapple Thai is an option for daytime use, its strength may lead to a nighttime preference. Patients who desire the powerful medicinal effects of cannabis without the psychoactive inundation will find Pineapple Thai to be a staple in their arsenal.

Effects

474 reported effects from 64 people
Happy 64%
Uplifted 57%
Focused 51%
Creative 46%
Relaxed 42%

Reviews

84

Avatar for Binkyfarms
Member since 2011
There seems to be a HUGE difference in opinions regarding the effect of this strain. LOL I picked some up from a spot in SJ-CA. I went in looking for Pineapple Express and the bud tender suggested Pineapple Thai. I had never heard of it before. The best part was, it was in the bargain bin. After smo...
Read full review
Reported
feelings
EnergeticUplifted
Avatar for heffie
Member since 2010
Pineapple Thai is a high-CBD strain (5% to 7% CBD, low THC). The "stoned" effects are the lightest I've ever experienced, and the calming effects of this strain are amazing. For medical/theraputic purposes, this is the best strain I've ever found.
Read full review
Reported
feelings
CreativeHappySleepyUplifted
Avatar for Calvin728
Member since 2013
This should be called "Thai-napple" lol
Read full review
Reported
feelings
EuphoricFocusedUplifted
Avatar for KnowledgeFromThe5Percent
Member since 2014
excellent strain. There are only two kinds of people that can dislike this strain: 1. Those who got "pineapple thai" that wasn't really pineapple thai (lol) 2. Dumb pot heads who only smoke to get high. If your looking to get super high this is not the strain. since the REAL strain tends to have ...
Read full review
Reported
feelings
EuphoricFocusedHungryRelaxedUplifted
Avatar for koesherbacon
Member since 2011
To whoever it was that suggest this strain for chronic pain patients- You, my friend, are completely correct. I have a chronic pain condition as well, and this strain was amazing. I was able to accomplish so much while medicated, my leg felt better, had less spasms, and my mood was generally up...
Read full review
Reported
feelings
EnergeticUplifted
Lineage

Strain parent
Thai
parent
Strain
Pineapple Thai
Strain child
In The Pines
child

Photos

