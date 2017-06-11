ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
Hybrid

Pineapple Trainwreck

Cannabinoids

CalmingEnergizing

Pineapple Trainwreck

Bring together the popular clear-headed effects of Pineapple Express and the pain relief qualities of Trainwreck and you get this happy sativa. Pineapple Trainwreck has an earthy aroma and a fruity flavor that usually takes more after its pineapple parent. Long-lasting and potent, this strain hits hard at first, but mellows into a state where being sociable or getting things done is possible. The buzz tends to be more mellow than active, though, so don’t be surprised if verbal activity is all you get around to.

1234 reported effects from 154 people
Happy 56%
Euphoric 51%
Uplifted 49%
Relaxed 46%
Creative 40%
Dry mouth 40%
Dry eyes 21%
Paranoid 11%
Dizzy 7%
Headache 5%

Avatar for Allie17
Member since 2015
Oh Pineapple Trainwreck, what have you done to me? I'm an experienced smoker with severe arthritis, and this strain knocked me into an ocean and left me stranded there without a life vest. The onset takes a little bit for sure. You start to feel very giggly and happy, and then you get smacked in the...
Reported
feelings
EnergeticGigglyHappyHungryRelaxed
Avatar for HIM916
Member since 2016
Back at it again! Copped some of this from a local dispensary and smoked it in a hemp wrap they provided for free ninety-nine. Taste was...eh! But the high was top shelf. It's nice when you smoke with a group of people and everyone has this realization that we just smoked good bud. Concerning the ef...
Reported
feelings
ArousedCreativeEuphoricFocusedGiggly
Avatar for eburgdadmed
Member since 2012
I really like this, I'm a diabetic with severe neuropathy and muscle pain spasms. While vape'ing with this all pain was gone, very up-lifting and positive happy. However also very talkative LOL. Great weed!
Reported
feelings
CreativeEuphoricHappy
Avatar for StonedOnPot
Member since 2018
My house in infested with ants. So when I took a seat on my couch having just taken two fat hoots of Pineapple Trainwreck, I noticed two warrior ants locked in a duel to the death against the vast white backdrop that is my carpet. My first inclination was to grab a few squares of toilet paper, crush...
Reported
feelings
CreativeEnergeticEuphoric
Avatar for KeithVonFraichen
Member since 2016
Location: L'Eagle Services THC: 18.32% CBD: 0.00% Appearance Rating: 5.00 Appearance Description: These pale green flowers are so crystal covered it is insane! They are mostly fat chunky nugs with pinkish red hairs. They are extremely beautiful and are well manicured. Taste Rating: 4.00 Taste D...
Reported
feelings
CreativeEuphoricHappyRelaxedUplifted
Lineage

First strain parent
Trainwreck
parent
Second strain parent
Pineapple Express
parent
Strain
Pineapple Trainwreck
Strain child
Pineapple Upside Down Cake
child

