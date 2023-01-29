Pink Boost Goddess reviews

Read people’s experiences with the cannabis strain Pink Boost Goddess.

Pink Boost Goddess strain effects

Reported by 7 real people like you

Feelings

Creative

Energetic

Uplifted

Pink Boost Goddess strain helps with

  • Depression
    28% of people say it helps with Depression
  • Pain
    28% of people say it helps with Pain
  • Fatigue
    14% of people say it helps with Fatigue

January 29, 2023
Zesty Strawberry notes, very cerebral high but the same time flows down your body every so often for a subtle relaxation but also great for activities and creativity.
November 12, 2023
Delicious, candy cherry and cream. Motivating and focusing made my yard work a blast.
January 8, 2023
The description provided is pretty accurate with the exception of the suggestion that this strain is good for working out. I felt way too chill to workout. A bit of a body high in addition to cerebral effect.
Yesterday
I’ve been smoking weed for the last 60 years. I miss the old days where you could really smoke a joint and enjoy it without getting so dizzy you fall off the chair. This strain is it. It’s great to be able to smoke beyond just taking two or three short hits. This is my weed.

