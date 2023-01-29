Pink Boost Goddess reviews
Read people’s experiences with the cannabis strain Pink Boost Goddess.
Pink Boost Goddess strain effects
Reported by 7 real people like you
Pink Boost Goddess strain flavors
Pink Boost Goddess strain helps with
- 28% of people say it helps with Depression
- 28% of people say it helps with Pain
- 14% of people say it helps with Fatigue
f........4
January 29, 2023
Creative
Focused
Relaxed
Dry eyes
Zesty Strawberry notes, very cerebral high but the same time flows down your body every so often for a subtle relaxation but also great for activities and creativity.
l........n
November 12, 2023
Aroused
Creative
Energetic
Focused
Delicious, candy cherry and cream. Motivating and focusing made my yard work a blast.
D........0
January 8, 2023
Creative
Focused
Relaxed
The description provided is pretty accurate with the exception of the suggestion that this strain is good for working out. I felt way too chill to workout. A bit of a body high in addition to cerebral effect.
Z........k
Yesterday
Happy
Relaxed
I’ve been smoking weed for the last 60 years. I miss the old days where you could really smoke a joint and enjoy it without getting so dizzy you fall off the chair. This strain is it. It’s great to be able to smoke beyond just taking two or three short hits. This is my weed.