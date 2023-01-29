stock photo similar to Pink Boost Goddess
Sativa

Pink Boost Goddess

Pink Boost Goddess is a sativa dominant hybrid weed strain made from a genetic cross between two unidentified parent strains. Pink Boost Goddess is 15% THC, making this strain an ideal choice for beginner cannabis consumers.Bred by Emerald Spirit Botanicals, Pink Boost Goddess features flavors like flowers, mint, and pepper. The award-winning cultivar has unique pink hairs and produces record amounts of the novel cannabinoid THC-V. The dominant terpene of this strain is myrcene. The average price of Pink Boost Goddess typically ranges from $25-$35. If you’ve smoked, dabbed, or consumed Pink Boost Goddess, tell us about your experience by leaving a strain review.

Pink Boost Goddess strain effects

Reported by 7 real people like you

Feelings

Creative

Energetic

Uplifted

Pink Boost Goddess strain helps with

  • Depression
    28% of people say it helps with Depression
  • Pain
    28% of people say it helps with Pain
  • Fatigue
    14% of people say it helps with Fatigue
Pink Boost Goddess strain reviews

January 29, 2023
Zesty Strawberry notes, very cerebral high but the same time flows down your body every so often for a subtle relaxation but also great for activities and creativity.
3 people found this helpful
November 12, 2023
Delicious, candy cherry and cream. Motivating and focusing made my yard work a blast.
1 person found this helpful
January 8, 2023
The description provided is pretty accurate with the exception of the suggestion that this strain is good for working out. I felt way too chill to workout. A bit of a body high in addition to cerebral effect.
1 person found this helpful
Read all reviews

Strain spotlight