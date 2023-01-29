stock photo similar to Pink Boost Goddess
Pink Boost Goddess
Pink Boost Goddess is a sativa dominant hybrid weed strain made from a genetic cross between two unidentified parent strains. Pink Boost Goddess is 15% THC, making this strain an ideal choice for beginner cannabis consumers.Bred by Emerald Spirit Botanicals, Pink Boost Goddess features flavors like flowers, mint, and pepper. The award-winning cultivar has unique pink hairs and produces record amounts of the novel cannabinoid THC-V. The dominant terpene of this strain is myrcene. The average price of Pink Boost Goddess typically ranges from $25-$35. If you’ve smoked, dabbed, or consumed Pink Boost Goddess, tell us about your experience by leaving a strain review.
Something not right? Suggest an edit
Buy strains with similar effects to Pink Boost GoddessOrder online. Same-day pickup or delivery in
Pink Boost Goddess strain effects
Reported by 7 real people like you
Pink Boost Goddess strain flavors
Pink Boost Goddess strain helps with
- 28% of people say it helps with Depression
- 28% of people say it helps with Pain
- 14% of people say it helps with Fatigue
Ready to try this strain?
Shop Pink Boost Goddess products near you
Similar to Pink Boost Goddess near Ashburn, VA
Similar strains: We used science to find strains with similar terpenes and effects
|IN STOCK PRODUCTS NEAR YOU
|Type
|Cannabinoid
|Top reported effect
|—
|—
|—
|—
|—
|Dominant terpene
|—
|—
|—
|—
|—
Pink Boost Goddess strain reviews7
Read all reviews
f........4
January 29, 2023
Creative
Focused
Relaxed
Dry eyes
l........n
November 12, 2023
Aroused
Creative
Energetic
Focused
D........0
January 8, 2023
Creative
Focused
Relaxed