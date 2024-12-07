stock photo similar to Pink Drink
HybridTHC 31%CBD —
Pink Drink
Pink Drink is a cannabis strain bred by Council Collective. Pink Drink is a hybrid cannabis strain and a cross of Banana Punch x OG Fruit Smoothie. Pink Drink averages 28 to 34% THC. Pink Drink's main terpenes are beta-caryophyllene, beta-myrcene, limonene, and linalool. We're still learning more about Pink Drink, so leave a review.
Pink Drink strain effects
Pink Drink strain flavors
Pink Drink strain helps with
- 33% of people say it helps with Cramps
- 33% of people say it helps with Depression
- 33% of people say it helps with Anxiety
Pink Drink strain reviews3
N........x
December 7, 2024
Energetic
Euphoric
y........7
Today
Energetic
Focused
Happy
e........k
January 26, 2025
Energetic
Happy
Relaxed