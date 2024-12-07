Pink Drink reviews
Read people’s experiences with the cannabis strain Pink Drink.
Pink Drink strain effects
Pink Drink strain flavors
Pink Drink strain helps with
- 33% of people say it helps with Cramps
- 33% of people say it helps with Depression
- 33% of people say it helps with Anxiety
N........x
December 7, 2024
Energetic
Euphoric
I try and stay away from racey strains that will make me anxious but I had got a half oz of this given to me and I smoked a few different times and had different experiences, once I felt anxious and it had felt like a racey sativa the other time I felt it uplifted my mood and had the munchies. Pretty tasty though
y........7
Today
Energetic
Focused
Happy
Raised this stinky,sticky girl with lots of love and care,beautiful and strong grow,produced lots to share. Effects are nice,happy uplift and edge off anxiety, shes a definite keeper.
e........k
January 26, 2025
Energetic
Happy
Relaxed
I was having a really not fun day on my second day of my menstrual cycle and really wanted a blunt that could just relieve my pain. I was an emotional and physical mess so I went to my local hemp dispensary and they had pink drink blunts what seem to be rolled in something strawberry flavor. Tasted very good and but burns just a little. I’m normally a joint girly myself but love a blunt every now and then. Pink drink made me feel relaxed, happy, and overall in a better mood. I went back for two more the next day!