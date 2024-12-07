I was having a really not fun day on my second day of my menstrual cycle and really wanted a blunt that could just relieve my pain. I was an emotional and physical mess so I went to my local hemp dispensary and they had pink drink blunts what seem to be rolled in something strawberry flavor. Tasted very good and but burns just a little. I’m normally a joint girly myself but love a blunt every now and then. Pink drink made me feel relaxed, happy, and overall in a better mood. I went back for two more the next day!