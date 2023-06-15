Pink Gelato reviews

Read people’s experiences with the cannabis strain Pink Gelato.

Pink Gelato strain effects

Reported by 18 real people like you

Feelings

Creative

Focused

Happy

Pink Gelato strain helps with

  • Anxiety
    27% of people say it helps with Anxiety
  • Stress
    22% of people say it helps with Stress
  • Depression
    16% of people say it helps with Depression

June 15, 2023
It makes me mellow. I also focus better under the influence.
July 27, 2023
Pink Gelala go brazy fr
July 11, 2023
I love me some gelato! Good high, good taste, good smell.
October 1, 2024
This strain made feel so relaxed & happy. It was after a long day of work and my body was aching and I couldn’t feel none of it 10/10
July 18, 2023
felt very relaxed like a mf. i would 10/10 recommend
April 19, 2024
First time smoking pink gelato and I can say definitely top 5 strains
September 24, 2023
it was smooth and mellow great flavor and just all around relaxing
December 3, 2023
Good vibes smooth high with happy thoughts 🤗

