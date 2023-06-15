Pink Gelato reviews
Read people’s experiences with the cannabis strain Pink Gelato.
Pink Gelato strain effects
Pink Gelato strain helps with
- 27% of people say it helps with Anxiety
- 22% of people say it helps with Stress
- 16% of people say it helps with Depression
R........e
June 15, 2023
Creative
Focused
Happy
Hungry
It makes me mellow. I also focus better under the influence.
u........t
July 27, 2023
Creative
Euphoric
Focused
Relaxed
Pink Gelala go brazy fr
o........2
July 11, 2023
Euphoric
Happy
I love me some gelato! Good high, good taste, good smell.
c........h
October 1, 2024
Energetic
Happy
This strain made feel so relaxed & happy. It was after a long day of work and my body was aching and I couldn’t feel none of it 10/10
z........n
July 18, 2023
Aroused
Creative
Energetic
Euphoric
felt very relaxed like a mf. i would 10/10 recommend
2........r
April 19, 2024
Giggly
Happy
First time smoking pink gelato and I can say definitely top 5 strains
t........4
September 24, 2023
Creative
Energetic
Giggly
Happy
it was smooth and mellow great flavor and just all around relaxing
S........4
December 3, 2023
Creative
Focused
Happy
Hungry
Good vibes smooth high with happy thoughts 🤗