Pink Gelato
Pink Gelato is a hybrid weed strain made from a genetic cross between Pink Kush and Gelato. Pink Gelato is 24% THC, making this strain an ideal choice for experienced cannabis consumers. Leafly customers tell us Pink Gelato effects include euphoria, relaxation, and creativity. Medical marijuana patients often choose Pink Gelato when dealing with symptoms associated with depression, chronic pain, and insomnia. Bred by AllBud, Pink Gelato features flavors like berry, creamy, and sour. The dominant terpene of this strain is caryophyllene. The average price of Pink Gelato typically ranges from $10-$15 per gram. If you’ve smoked, dabbed, or consumed Pink Gelato, tell us about your experience by leaving a strain review.
Pink Gelato strain effects
Pink Gelato strain helps with
- 27% of people say it helps with Anxiety
- 22% of people say it helps with Stress
- 16% of people say it helps with Depression
