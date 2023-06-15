stock photo similar to Pink Gelato
HybridTHC 24%CBG 1%

Pink Gelato

Pink Gelato is a hybrid weed strain made from a genetic cross between Pink Kush and Gelato. Pink Gelato is 24% THC, making this strain an ideal choice for experienced cannabis consumers. Leafly customers tell us Pink Gelato effects include euphoria, relaxation, and creativity. Medical marijuana patients often choose Pink Gelato when dealing with symptoms associated with depression, chronic pain, and insomnia. Bred by AllBud, Pink Gelato features flavors like berry, creamy, and sour. The dominant terpene of this strain is caryophyllene. The average price of Pink Gelato typically ranges from $10-$15 per gram. If you’ve smoked, dabbed, or consumed Pink Gelato, tell us about your experience by leaving a strain review.

Pink Gelato strain effects

Reported by 18 real people like you

Feelings

Creative

Focused

Happy

Pink Gelato strain helps with

  • Anxiety
    27% of people say it helps with Anxiety
  • Stress
    22% of people say it helps with Stress
  • Depression
    16% of people say it helps with Depression
Pink Gelato strain reviews18

June 15, 2023
It makes me mellow. I also focus better under the influence.
5 people found this helpful
July 27, 2023
Pink Gelala go brazy fr
2 people found this helpful
July 11, 2023
I love me some gelato! Good high, good taste, good smell.
2 people found this helpful
