s........m
September 13, 2022
Energetic
Focused
Giggly
The flower smells very nice & very potent and 2-3 puffs will have you feeling high. I had a 1 & 1/4 size joint and it had 6 of us high af (light-medium level smokers). everyone was talkative and energetic while we were playing mini golf. There's a lot of body high which is nice if you're looking for it. The high can be a little intense if you smoke too much. 3-4 pulls got me an intense body and head high which i enjoyed a lot.
i........t
February 4, 2023
Euphoric
Giggly
Hungry
Of the indica waxes I've smoked (prob 20-25 diff strains), this is one of my favorites due to its ability to relax me without making me feel heavy/ locked. I enjoy taking my dog on a (slightly slower than usual) walk, tearing up my fridge, and enjoying a blissful 45 minutes to an hour away from my daily struggles. 4/5 stars because I'm a sativa guy
d........7
August 29, 2021
Euphoric
Relaxed
This has all the things you look for in an Indica. Great relaxation strain, no couch lock or bed lock just a slightly euphoric high that just slows you down in all the right ways...
S........0
August 31, 2024
Dry mouth
I have had this strain before in California and I tried it today in Arizona. It’s totally different in Arizona. Flavor is way off, the one from Arizona tastes sour, like grapefruit. I had two different strain carts from the same company. They both taste the same, a citrus flavor. In my opinion they have definitely added some terpenes to these. I’m not used to these unappealing flavors being added to thc. The brand was Drip Oils that I purchased in phoenix.
T........8
July 21, 2023
Relaxed
Uplifted
Hello I knew a fellow smoked this and turned into a sparrow that played the cello and drank mellow yellow. I’m that fellow. This strain is a nice potent indica that’s beautiful inside and out, Crack into a nug and see purples, greens, yellows ,and pinks. Prepare for mind melt.
m........8
June 18, 2023
Giggly
Happy
Sleepy
It makes me sleep like a baby that's been hanging out at the lake all day 😴 But taste is amazing
B........J
May 16, 2023
Creative
Euphoric
Focused
Very beautiful, great medicine...
j........8
April 17, 2024
Aroused
Happy
Taste nice