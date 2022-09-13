I have had this strain before in California and I tried it today in Arizona. It’s totally different in Arizona. Flavor is way off, the one from Arizona tastes sour, like grapefruit. I had two different strain carts from the same company. They both taste the same, a citrus flavor. In my opinion they have definitely added some terpenes to these. I’m not used to these unappealing flavors being added to thc. The brand was Drip Oils that I purchased in phoenix.