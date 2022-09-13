stock photo similar to Pink Guava
Pink Guava
Pink Guava is a breeding strain from Deo Farms of Oakland, CA. Pink Guava is a selection from a hunt through seeds of OZ Kush from Dying Breed Seeds. Pink Guava was used to help make RS-11, RS-54, and Zoap.
Something not right? Suggest an edit
Buy strains with similar effects to Pink GuavaOrder online. Same-day pickup or delivery in
Pink Guava strain effects
Pink Guava strain flavors
Ready to try this strain?
Shop Pink Guava products near you
Similar to Pink Guava near Ashburn, VA
Similar strains: We used science to find strains with similar terpenes and effects
|IN STOCK PRODUCTS NEAR YOU
|Type
|Cannabinoid
|Top reported effect
|—
|—
|—
|—
|—
|Dominant terpene
|—
|—
|—
|—
|—
Pink Guava strain reviews32
Read all reviews
s........m
September 13, 2022
Energetic
Focused
Giggly
i........t
February 4, 2023
Euphoric
Giggly
Hungry
d........7
August 29, 2021
Euphoric
Relaxed