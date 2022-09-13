The flower smells very nice & very potent and 2-3 puffs will have you feeling high. I had a 1 & 1/4 size joint and it had 6 of us high af (light-medium level smokers). everyone was talkative and energetic while we were playing mini golf. There's a lot of body high which is nice if you're looking for it. The high can be a little intense if you smoke too much. 3-4 pulls got me an intense body and head high which i enjoyed a lot.