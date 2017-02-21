Keep up with strains, products, retailers, and news with Leafly's curated cannabis newsletter.
Long time, multi-method user (vape, bong, j, edible, etc...), first session mmm, blown away by the taste. Like enjoying a well aged scotch/whiskey.
Good daytime strain. Keeps even keel with other daytime strains. Very uplifting and positive sensations. Amazing with a cup of coffee in the morning.
Amazing.one of my favorites.buds are tight fat and dense.when you break it up you'll feel the gritty feeling of crystals sticking to your fingers.smell is amazing smoke smooth and sweet really uplifting buzz good to go out and socialize or do stuff .recommended for those of us with adhd
Aloha oukou! Pink Hawaiian is sweeet tasting and I'd say it's the equivalent to the alcoholic beverage Sex on The Beach. Great smoke for people just getting into recreational or MMJ cannabis. The feel is light and cerebral, with roughly the same physical kick as a double shot espresso. PH is going t...