ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape
Advertise on Leafly

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

  1. Home
  2. Strains
  3. Pink Hawaiian
  4. Reviews

Pink Hawaiian reviews

Read people’s experiences with the cannabis strain Pink Hawaiian.

Reviews

6

Avatar for da_lamar
Member since 2018
Good Hybrid strain, great flavor and aroma but more indica effects of the strain I purchased. I would buy again!
Read full review
Reported
feelings
FocusedRelaxedUplifted
Avatar for lplev
Member since 2017
The best high sex i've had was with this strain.
Read full review
Reported
feelings
Avatar for SmokeyRev
Member since 2015
Long time, multi-method user (vape, bong, j, edible, etc...), first session mmm, blown away by the taste. Like enjoying a well aged scotch/whiskey. Good daytime strain. Keeps even keel with other daytime strains. Very uplifting and positive sensations. Amazing with a cup of coffee in the morning. ...
Read full review
Reported
feelings
CreativeEnergeticFocusedHappyUplifted
Avatar for Mikedeegee2
Member since 2017
Amazing.one of my favorites.buds are tight fat and dense.when you break it up you'll feel the gritty feeling of crystals sticking to your fingers.smell is amazing smoke smooth and sweet really uplifting buzz good to go out and socialize or do stuff .recommended for those of us with adhd
Read full review
Reported
feelings
ArousedCreativeEnergeticEuphoricFocused
write a review

Photos

User uploaded image of Pink HawaiianUser uploaded image of Pink Hawaiian
Avatar for Mikedeegee2
Member since 2017
This is is a rare treat. buds are tight and dence, you can feel gritty crystals when you break it up.tastes really smooth a little sweet.great for going out and socializing or getting things done.very good for those of us with adhd.
Read full review
Reported
feelings
Avatar for HIM916
Member since 2016
Aloha oukou! Pink Hawaiian is sweeet tasting and I'd say it's the equivalent to the alcoholic beverage Sex on The Beach. Great smoke for people just getting into recreational or MMJ cannabis. The feel is light and cerebral, with roughly the same physical kick as a double shot espresso. PH is going t...
Read full review
Reported
feelings
ArousedCreativeEnergeticGigglyHappy