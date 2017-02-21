ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
Pink Hawaiian

Pink Hawaiian (also known as Hawaiian Pink) is the supposed cross of Hawaiian and Cotton Candy Kush. This sweet strain infuses the consumer with an invigorating euphoria perfect for outdoor activities and social gatherings. The terpene profile is decadent and kind to new consumers, making it a sure-fire crowd pleaser. Enjoy Pink Hawaiian throughout the day to uplift mood and encourage physical activity.  

Reviews

6

Avatar for HIM916
Member since 2016
Aloha oukou! Pink Hawaiian is sweeet tasting and I'd say it's the equivalent to the alcoholic beverage Sex on The Beach. Great smoke for people just getting into recreational or MMJ cannabis. The feel is light and cerebral, with roughly the same physical kick as a double shot espresso. PH is going t...
feelings
ArousedCreativeEnergeticGigglyHappy
Avatar for Mikedeegee2
Member since 2017
Amazing.one of my favorites.buds are tight fat and dense.when you break it up you'll feel the gritty feeling of crystals sticking to your fingers.smell is amazing smoke smooth and sweet really uplifting buzz good to go out and socialize or do stuff .recommended for those of us with adhd
feelings
ArousedCreativeEnergeticEuphoricFocused
Avatar for SmokeyRev
Member since 2015
Long time, multi-method user (vape, bong, j, edible, etc...), first session mmm, blown away by the taste. Like enjoying a well aged scotch/whiskey. Good daytime strain. Keeps even keel with other daytime strains. Very uplifting and positive sensations. Amazing with a cup of coffee in the morning. ...
feelings
CreativeEnergeticFocusedHappyUplifted
Avatar for da_lamar
Member since 2018
Good Hybrid strain, great flavor and aroma but more indica effects of the strain I purchased. I would buy again!
feelings
FocusedRelaxedUplifted
Lineage

First strain parent
Hawaiian
parent
Second strain parent
Cotton Candy Kush
parent
Strain
Pink Hawaiian

Photos

User uploaded image of Pink HawaiianUser uploaded image of Pink Hawaiian