Pink Jesus strain effects
Pink Jesus strain helps with
- 57% of people say it helps with Depression
- 42% of people say it helps with Fatigue
- 28% of people say it helps with Anxiety
s........c
August 14, 2023
Euphoric
Giggly
Happy
I was looking to try a new Sun-grown craft cannabis strain and noticed this beauty at the local dispo. Honestly I wasn't too attracted to the smell, a bit earthy and diesel. But I gave it a try and I'm so glad I did. Simply amazing. It's labeled as a Sativa or Sativa-dominate hybrid, however I found the effects to be very unique, more indica-leaning, and an almost narcotic-level of relaxation and euphoria. I use a dry-vape so YMMV, but it's now my favorite strain of all-time and I'm heading back to pick up more before it disappears from the shelves. Effects are within the first few minutes, long-lasting and strong. Strap-in and enjoy!
M........t
January 22, 2025
Creative
Energetic
Euphoric
One of the best cultivars currently available, Pink Jesus is special in looks, flavor, and effect. Always an up high, it’s incredibly gentle at low doses but can easily become overpowering at higher doses. Credit to its uniqueness is that the high also carries over when eaten rather than smoked, which is testament to its broad cannabinoid profile and uniquely cerebral ‘sativa’ effect. It’s a pretty potent aroma that’s very fruity in a tangy raspberry sort of way, and also somehow with cheese, maybe a hint of super clean gas. Full of beautiful complex contradictions, Pink Jesus is pretty psychedelic, dumps resin, and unlike Jesus Christ, she may truly save you.
J........5
March 28, 2025
Euphoric
Relaxed
This strain is great. I feel energized, but calm. I can focus on tasks at the house after a long day at work. Aside from some seriously dry eyes (clear eyes can’t fix this) , all good vibes :)
S........t
April 29, 2023
Pink Jesus saves! Interesting smell, interesting high. Tropical fruit, grapefruit, whipped cream, raspberries and lavender. Vapor is similar, but with fresh herbs and, once in a while, a sneak attack of pepper. Zkittles and Runtz, but by other means. (Elsewhere, I've seen the genetics as Pink 2.0 x Starfighter x Heirloom OG.) Myrcene, caryophellene and humalene, they say are the top terps in this batch, but from the smell and effects, I'll bet this has a decent dose of linalool, too, and maybe terpinopline as well. Comes on at medium speed and lights your hair on fire but so gently it's more like a massage. Total body analgesic and muscle relaxation. Energy comes on afterwards and there's a lot but it's very calm. Like SFV OG but with Zkittles chilling it out. Or Squirt and Zkittles.
d........a
October 26, 2024
Energetic
Focused
my favorite sativa leaning strain. I smoke mostly indica for a reason - sativas can make me feel too activated and/or they don't give me a head change and I just get paranoid and in a feedback loop of smoking too much - but this one is perfect. Great for when you want to get shit done.
f........8
October 4, 2024
Creative
Focused
Really great high keeps you up and focus great for those late nights and also perfect for a wake and bake
b........5
July 28, 2025
Aroused
Energetic
Giggly
another classic by Sonoma hills farm 😛