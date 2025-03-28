Pink Jesus saves! Interesting smell, interesting high. Tropical fruit, grapefruit, whipped cream, raspberries and lavender. Vapor is similar, but with fresh herbs and, once in a while, a sneak attack of pepper. Zkittles and Runtz, but by other means. (Elsewhere, I've seen the genetics as Pink 2.0 x Starfighter x Heirloom OG.) Myrcene, caryophellene and humalene, they say are the top terps in this batch, but from the smell and effects, I'll bet this has a decent dose of linalool, too, and maybe terpinopline as well. Comes on at medium speed and lights your hair on fire but so gently it's more like a massage. Total body analgesic and muscle relaxation. Energy comes on afterwards and there's a lot but it's very calm. Like SFV OG but with Zkittles chilling it out. Or Squirt and Zkittles.