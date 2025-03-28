Pink Jesus
Pink Jesus
Pink Jesus effects are mostly energizing.
The Pink Jesus strain is a sativa hybrid from Sonoma Hills Farm that smells exotically fruity and creamy, with notes of raspberry and lavender. Pink Jesus is a cross of Pink 2.0 x Starfighter x Heirloom OG. Fans enjoy sativa hybrid strains all day long for energy, and focus.
Pink Jesus strain effects
Pink Jesus strain helps with
- 57% of people say it helps with Depression
- 42% of people say it helps with Fatigue
- 28% of people say it helps with Anxiety
Pink Jesus strain reviews
J........5
March 28, 2025
Euphoric
Relaxed
Uplifted
This strain is great. I feel energized, but calm. I can focus on tasks at the house after a long day at work. Aside from some seriously dry eyes (clear eyes can’t fix this) , all good vibes :)
S........t
April 29, 2023
Pink Jesus saves! Interesting smell, interesting high. Tropical fruit, grapefruit, whipped cream, raspberries and lavender. Vapor is similar, but with fresh herbs and, once in a while, a sneak attack of pepper. Zkittles and Runtz, but by other means. (Elsewhere, I've seen the genetics as Pink 2.0 x Starfighter x Heirloom OG.) Myrcene, caryophellene and humalene, they say are the top terps in this batch, but from the smell and effects, I'll bet this has a decent dose of linalool, too, and maybe terpinopline as well. Comes on at medium speed and lights your hair on fire but so gently it's more like a massage. Total body analgesic and muscle relaxation. Energy comes on afterwards and there's a lot but it's very calm. Like SFV OG but with Zkittles chilling it out. Or Squirt and Zkittles.
M........t
January 22, 2025
Creative
Energetic
Euphoric
Uplifted
One of the best cultivars currently available, Pink Jesus is special in looks, flavor, and effect. Always an up high, it’s incredibly gentle at low doses but can easily become overpowering at higher doses. Credit to its uniqueness is that the high also carries over when eaten rather than smoked, which is testament to its broad cannabinoid profile and uniquely cerebral ‘sativa’ effect. It’s a pretty potent aroma that’s very fruity in a tangy raspberry sort of way, and also somehow with cheese, maybe a hint of super clean gas. Full of beautiful complex contradictions, Pink Jesus is pretty psychedelic, dumps resin, and unlike Jesus Christ, she may truly save you.