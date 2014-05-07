HybridTHC 19%CBG 1%
Pink Kush
aka Pink OG, Sedamen
Pink Kush, as coveted as its OG Kush relative, is an indica-dominant hybrid with powerful body-focused effects. In its exceptional variations, pink hairs burst from bright green buds barely visible under a blanket of sugar-like trichomes, with traces of a sweet vanilla and candy perfume. The potency of this strain could be considered overpowering, and even small doses are known to eliminate pain, insomnia, and appetite loss. Growers have to wait 10 to 11 weeks for Pink Kush’s flowering, but high yields of top-shelf buds are worth the wait.
Something not right? Suggest an edit
Buy strains with similar effects to Pink KushOrder online. Same-day pickup or delivery in
Pink Kush strain effects
Ready to try this strain?
Shop Pink Kush products near you
Similar to Pink Kush near Ashburn, VA
Similar strains: We used science to find strains with similar terpenes and effects
|IN STOCK PRODUCTS NEAR YOU
|Type
|Cannabinoid
|Top reported effect
|—
|—
|—
|—
|—
|Dominant terpene
|—
|—
|—
|—
|—
Pink Kush strain reviews819
Read all reviews
J........o
May 7, 2014
Euphoric
Happy
Relaxed
Sleepy
H........p
July 20, 2016
Relaxed
Sleepy
N........X
September 29, 2016
Strain spotlight
Pink Kush strain genetics
Pink Kush grow information
- Requires a dry outdoor climate
- Best results when plants are grown large and not confined to pots
- Four phenotypes, three of which typically express sativa influence while the fourth exhibits more indica-like characteristics