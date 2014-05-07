HybridTHC 19%CBG 1%

Pink Kush

aka Pink OG, Sedamen

Pink Kush, as coveted as its OG Kush relative, is an indica-dominant hybrid with powerful body-focused effects. In its exceptional variations, pink hairs burst from bright green buds barely visible under a blanket of sugar-like trichomes, with traces of a sweet vanilla and candy perfume. The potency of this strain could be considered overpowering, and even small doses are known to eliminate pain, insomnia, and appetite loss. Growers have to wait 10 to 11 weeks for Pink Kush’s flowering, but high yields of top-shelf buds are worth the wait.

Pink Kush strain effects

Reported by 819 real people like you

Feelings

Relaxed

Sleepy

Hungry

Pink Kush strain helps with

  • Stress
    38% of people say it helps with Stress
  • Pain
    34% of people say it helps with Pain
  • Anxiety
    28% of people say it helps with Anxiety
Pink Kush strain reviews819

May 7, 2014
This strain is a miracle. I have been living with chronic pain as a result of multiple brain surgeries (the last of which caused damage to my neck and cervical vertebrae). Was taking up to 32 mg of hydromorphone a day and was still in pain. Havent used cannabis in 10 years due to a bad experience but I was desperate to get relief from my pain. Used some pink kush in a vaporizer this week and am pain-free for the first time in 4 years.
581 people found this helpful
July 20, 2016
MedReleaf's Sedamen. I have been vaping this at night for sleep with great success. Powerful body effects is accurate in the strain highlights. I recently decarboxylated some Pink Kush and take a .4 g caplet just as I go to bed. If I get up through the night to go to the washroom, I can hardly walk! Can't imagine how a prescribed sleeping pill could be better! I average between 7 and 8 hours of sleep per night. For someone with intractable pain disease and PTSD, that's pretty incredible.
204 people found this helpful
September 29, 2016
Pink Kush is the Bob Ross of marijuana strains.
177 people found this helpful
Strain spotlight

Pink Kush strain genetics

Pink Kush grow information

  • Requires a dry outdoor climate
  • Best results when plants are grown large and not confined to pots
  • Four phenotypes, three of which typically express sativa influence while the fourth exhibits more indica-like characteristics

Photos of Pink Kush

