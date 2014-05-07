This strain is a miracle. I have been living with chronic pain as a result of multiple brain surgeries (the last of which caused damage to my neck and cervical vertebrae). Was taking up to 32 mg of hydromorphone a day and was still in pain. Havent used cannabis in 10 years due to a bad experience but I was desperate to get relief from my pain. Used some pink kush in a vaporizer this week and am pain-free for the first time in 4 years.