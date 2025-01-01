stock photo similar to Pink Marshmallow
HybridTHC 25%CBD —
Pink Marshmallow
Pink Marshmallow is a cannabis strain bred by Bloom Seed Co. Pink Marshmallow is a pairing of Marshmallow OG and Strawberry Guava. Pink Marshmallow phenotypes that lean towards the Strawberry Guava have a chance to be decent washers. The Marshmallow OG in Pink Marshmallow was a popular early offering from Compound Genetics.
