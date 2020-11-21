ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
Loading…

Get local results

 Current general location:  
Enter your location to see results closest to you.
-or-
We do not share your location with anyone.
  1. Home
  2. Strains
  3. Strawberry Guava

Strawberry Guava

Average price per gram of flower shop near you
$000
HybridTHC 22%CBG 1%
Dominant Terpene: Limonene
4.8(15)
Euphoric
Uplifted
Relaxed
CalmingEnergizing

Calculated from 15 reviews

Strawberry Guava is a hybrid marijuana strain. We’re still learning about the flavors and effects of Strawberry Guava. If you’ve smoked this strain before, tell us about it by leaving a review.

Buy Strawberry Guava near you

Order online. Same-day pickup or delivery in
  • Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...
  • Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...
  • Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...

Strawberry Guava effects

Show all

Information about effects is sourced from Leafly customer reviews. Cannabis affects individuals differently, so you may experience different effects. Customer-reported information is not a substitute for medical advice. Always seek the advice of a health professional before using cannabis for a medical condition.

9 people reported 18 effects
Euphoric
33% of people report feeling euphoric
Uplifted
22% of people report feeling uplifted
Relaxed
22% of people report feeling relaxed
Happy
22% of people report feeling happy
Talkative
11% of people report feeling talkative
Anxiety
11% of people say it helps with anxiety
Asthma
11% of people say it helps with asthma
PTSD
11% of people say it helps with ptsd

Similar to Strawberry Guava near undefined

Show me all similar strains
Similar strains: We used science to find strains with similar terpenes and effects
Loading...Loading...Loading...Loading...Loading...

check back later

check back later

check back later

check back later

check back later

AVAILABLE IN YOUR AREA
Type
Cannabinoid
Top reported effect
Dominant terpene

Strawberry Guava reviews15

write a review
Loading...Loading...
Loading...
Loading...Loading...
Loading...Loading...
Loading...
Loading...Loading...
Loading...Loading...
Loading...
Loading...Loading...

Looking for a good deal?

Shop deals on weed near you
  • Loading...
    Loading...
  • Loading...
    Loading...
  • Loading...
    Loading...
  • Loading...
    Loading...

Strain spotlight