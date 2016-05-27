ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
Pink Pez

This indica-dominant hybrid is appropriately named after its parents, Pez and Sour Pink Grapefruit. Its aroma also appropriately follows suit, emitting a pleasant, sweet aroma reminiscent of a juicy grapefruit. Atypical of most strains, Pink Pez’s taste contrasts the smell, rendering spicy, floral undertones on the palate. The strain onsets with a hard-hitting head rush before mellowing out into a heavy-lidded physical effect, making this flower appropriate for day and nighttime use depending upon dosage and tolerance.

Avatar for MacMage
Member since 2011
Light fruity, citrus notes; smooth, deep hash background. Block out some personal time, the Express is going to roll through your mind. You'll love it, just like I did. Powerful appetite stimulant.
ArousedCreativeEuphoricHungryUplifted
Avatar for herrgumby
Member since 2013
Tried this one today. Nice Indica feel and interesting taste. Nice perfect buds.
EuphoricRelaxedUplifted
Avatar for megamanv3
Member since 2013
Fantastic mental high, but not that much of a buzz. Really paid attention to the details of what was happening, and was able to watch whole episodes of NOVA on end, remembering large parts of it word by word. Sorry for terrible pic.
EuphoricFocusedHappySleepy
Avatar for mrs420snackpack
Member since 2015
fruity, citrus, smooth.
CreativeEuphoricGigglyHappyHungry
Avatar for marchpumpkin
Member since 2012
New favorite for short term pain and stress relief during the day when I need my head as clear as possible and to be able to focus on my work.
FocusedHappyUplifted
