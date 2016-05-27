This indica-dominant hybrid is appropriately named after its parents, Pez and Sour Pink Grapefruit. Its aroma also appropriately follows suit, emitting a pleasant, sweet aroma reminiscent of a juicy grapefruit. Atypical of most strains, Pink Pez’s taste contrasts the smell, rendering spicy, floral undertones on the palate. The strain onsets with a hard-hitting head rush before mellowing out into a heavy-lidded physical effect, making this flower appropriate for day and nighttime use depending upon dosage and tolerance.