Pink Pez reviews

Read people’s experiences with the cannabis strain Pink Pez.

Avatar for alanalalurie
Member since 2016
Very good citrus taste. Not harsh and gives a great head high without having to smoke a lot
CreativeHappyHungryRelaxedSleepy
Avatar for ant131288
Member since 2016
Love this strain, picked this up from Mother Earth dispensary, I asked for something with a lot of earth flavour to it and packs a nice punch for before bed, this was great taste was amazing, sticky as hell! When ever another budd was not to my liking or to dry I mix some pink pez in there just to g...
EuphoricGigglyHappyRelaxed
Avatar for DurbanAssassin
Member since 2015
Comes on like a Mack truck possessed by the devil. Totally heightened every sense (especially hearing) and sun sensitivity. Made me pretty anxious too. Also brought on a bit of paranoia but I'm not used to sensory overload like that. More research required. Amazingly after an hour or so it balances...
Avatar for jdmcrxk20a
Member since 2016
Not as good as the pink kush but it is up there.
CreativeGigglyHappy
Avatar for Thomach
Member since 2016
Heavy head rush but after several minutes it does tend to cool down into a very relaxing body high. Stress melts away efficiently which is a nice plus too.
Avatar for mrs420snackpack
Member since 2015
fruity, citrus, smooth.
CreativeEuphoricGigglyHappyHungry
Avatar for herrgumby
Member since 2013
Tried this one today. Nice Indica feel and interesting taste. Nice perfect buds.
EuphoricRelaxedUplifted
Avatar for marchpumpkin
Member since 2012
New favorite for short term pain and stress relief during the day when I need my head as clear as possible and to be able to focus on my work.
FocusedHappyUplifted