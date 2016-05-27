Keep up with strains, products, retailers, and news with Leafly's curated cannabis newsletter.
Love this strain, picked this up from Mother Earth dispensary, I asked for something with a lot of earth flavour to it and packs a nice punch for before bed, this was great taste was amazing, sticky as hell! When ever another budd was not to my liking or to dry I mix some pink pez in there just to g...
Comes on like a Mack truck possessed by the devil. Totally heightened every sense (especially hearing) and sun sensitivity. Made me pretty anxious too. Also brought on a bit of paranoia but I'm not used to sensory overload like that. More research required. Amazingly after an hour or so it
balances...