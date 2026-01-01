Pink Pussy is a potent indica-dominant hybrid (≈90% indica / 10% sativa) rooted in OG Kush lineage, with THC levels typically ranging from 20–31%. This kush-forward cultivar delivers a rich and layered profile of earthy pine and woody notes, balanced by sweet floral undertones, hints of citrus, and a touch of diesel. Driven by terpenes like myrcene, caryophyllene, and limonene, Pink Pussy offers a smooth yet powerful experience. Expect an initial wave of euphoric calm that quickly settles into a deeply relaxing, full-body high that can become sedating at higher doses. Ideal for evening use, this strain is perfect for unwinding, relieving stress, and easing into restful relaxation.