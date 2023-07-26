Pink Rockstar
Pink Rockstar
PRs
Hybrid
Aroused
Energetic
Uplifted
Diesel
Berry
Lemon
Pink Rockstar effects are mostly calming.
write a review
If you've smoked, dabbed, or otherwise enjoyed this strain, Pink Rockstar, before let us know! Leave a review.
Have feedback? suggest an edit
Buy strains with similar effects to Pink RockstarOrder online. Same-day pickup or delivery in
Pink Rockstar strain effects
Reported by 5 real people like you
Pink Rockstar strain helps with
- 60% of people say it helps with Insomnia
- 40% of people say it helps with Stress
- 20% of people say it helps with Cramps
This info is sourced from our readers and is not a substitute for professional medical advice. Seek the advice of a health professional before using cannabis for a medical condition.
Ready to try this strain?
Shop Pink Rockstar products near you
Similar to Pink Rockstar near Ashburn, VA
Similar strains: We used science to find strains with similar terpenes and effects
|In stock products near you
|Type
|Cannabinoid
|Top effect
|—
|—
|—
|—
|—
|Dominant terpene
|—
|—
|—
|—
|—
Pink Rockstar strain reviews(5)
Read all reviews
z........2
July 26, 2023
Aroused
Energetic
Euphoric
Relaxed
c........0
September 19, 2022
Aroused
Relaxed
d........1
May 2, 2022
Happy
Sleepy