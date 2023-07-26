Pink Rockstar reviews
Pink Rockstar strain helps with
- 60% of people say it helps with Insomnia
- 40% of people say it helps with Stress
- 20% of people say it helps with Cramps
This info is sourced from our readers and is not a substitute for professional medical advice. Seek the advice of a health professional before using cannabis for a medical condition.
z........2
July 26, 2023
Aroused
Energetic
Euphoric
Relaxed
This strain hits like a freight train. Prepare yourself for the most extreme couch lock and dizziness you’ll ever experience. After it’s peak you’ll be met with a body high of a true indica, to then end it off drifting asleep.
c........0
September 19, 2022
Aroused
Relaxed
Tested 18.09.22 with 24% THC nice strain. Head Buzz and relaxed
b........1
October 4, 2024
Aroused
Euphoric
Uplifted
Anxious
interesting experience. i suggest to try this amazing stain as it gives really unique feeling of deep connection with yourself and space around, but at the same time keeping energetic and uplifting vibes. even taste is hardy describable because it actually tastes a little like all of those pink energy drinks
d........1
May 2, 2022
Happy
Sleepy
this is nice for relaxing. I often get anxiety from weed but not really with this one. good for evening use.
D........o
February 21, 2022
Aroused
Happy
Relaxed
Sleepy
One of my favorites. Frosty nugs extremely pretty! Really stoney!