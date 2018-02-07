ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
Pink Starburst

Cannabinoids

Calculated from 4 products tested with lab partners.

Pink Starburst

Pink Starburst by Manali West is an ultra potent hybrid that smells like it sounds. This deep cross of (DJ Short’s Blueberry x Headband) x AJ Sour Diesel BX3 is a genetic layer cake of potency crossed for potency. The flavor is distinctly floral on the inhale, but reveals its candy-like sweetness on the exhale. Pink Starburst’s buzz combines tranquil, positivity-driven euphoria while remaining cognitively clear.  

Reviews

31

Show all

Avatar for okayoldbay
Member since 2018
This strain has a distinctly earthy and floral smell to it, almost like a coffee with some hints of berry or 'flowers' (just flowers in general). If you think of Starbursts while smelling it, it will in fact remind of the Pink variety, and none of the others. It's almost like the "artificial-ness" o...
Read full review
Reported
feelings
FocusedRelaxedUplifted
Avatar for IceBoneKillah
Member since 2016
Berry sweet with a diesel finish. Really great tasting and an incredibly potent scent. Very uplifting and euphoric without any drowsiness or raciness. Herbal anti-depressant. Not sure whats going on with these reviews, usually they are pretty good guide but the one's for this strain are all over the...
Read full review
Reported
feelings
CreativeEuphoricHappyTalkativeUplifted
Avatar for RyByrdland
Member since 2016
This is one of my favorite smelling and tasting strains. The taste is fruity, sweet, and floral—somewhere between Tangerine Power and Rose Bud. I would love to taste this in a vape-oil cartridge. The high is mellow and functional—a great strain to burn after work. I didn't fixate much on the negati...
Read full review
Reported
feelings
EuphoricHappyHungryRelaxed
Avatar for Charissamoore
Member since 2019
This is seriously my favorite daytime smoke. I've had some very high-level cognitive conversations on this, without being massively introspective. As someone who sugarcoats things and is resistant to say something that might ruffle feathers, I feel like this helps me be more of myself and say the th...
Read full review
Reported
feelings
CreativeEnergeticEuphoricFocusedGiggly
Avatar for theragesmith
Member since 2018
I don’t usually post any reviews for strains on here, but I had to say something about this glorious bud. It is incredible. This stuff gave me the most euphoric high that I have ever experienced, while also keeping me extremely alert and conscious. It’s such a fun, energy driven high. On top of that...
Read full review
Reported
feelings
EnergeticEuphoricHappyUplifted
more
reviews
Lineage

First strain parent
DJ Short Blueberry
parent
Second strain parent
Headband
parent
Strain
Pink Starburst