stock photo similar to Pink Zugar
Hybrid

Pink Zugar

Pink Zugar is a cannabis strain bred by Umami Seed Co and made from a genetic cross of Pink Pellegrino x Zuchi. Pink Zugar gets its name from the plants' pink tinge and cotton candy-sweet terps. If you’ve smoked, dabbed, or consumed Pink Zugar, tell us about your experience by leaving a strain review.



Something not right? Suggest an edit

Buy strains with similar effects to Pink Zugar

Order online. Same-day pickup or delivery in
  • Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...Loading...
  • Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...Loading...
  • Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...Loading...

Pink Zugar strain effects

Reported by 1 real people like you

Feelings

Loading...

Euphoric

Loading...

Relaxed

Loading...

Tingly

Pink Zugar strain helps with

  • Asthma
    100% of people say it helps with Asthma
  • Bipolar disorder
    100% of people say it helps with Bipolar disorder
Loading...

Ready to try this strain?

Shop Pink Zugar products near you

Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...

Similar to Pink Zugar near Ashburn, VA

Similar strains: We used science to find strains with similar terpenes and effects
Loading...Loading...Loading...Loading...Loading...
Loading...Loading...Loading...Loading...Loading...
IN STOCK PRODUCTS NEAR YOU
Type
Cannabinoid
Top reported effect
Dominant terpene

Pink Zugar strain reviews1

Today
Loading...Euphoric
Loading...Relaxed
couch locked
Read all reviews

Strain spotlight

Pink Zugar strain genetics

Strain parent
Zchi
Zuchi
parent
Pink Zugar
Pzu
Pink Zugar