Pink Zushi reviews
Read people’s experiences with the cannabis strain Pink Zushi.
Pink Zushi strain effects
Pink Zushi strain helps with
- 60% of people say it helps with Stress
- 40% of people say it helps with Depression
- 40% of people say it helps with Pain
This info is sourced from our readers and is not a substitute for professional medical advice. Seek the advice of a health professional before using cannabis for a medical condition.
s........o
January 11, 2024
Happy
Relaxed
Talkative
Uplifted
I try it like 4 month ago I manage to get a bag from Tenco and DAMN that was hella good. I don't often try CALI flower cause they are very expensive were I am but this one definitely worse it. for the smells the best way to describe it for me would be a Sunset sherbet with a lot more of sweetness to it, like a cake. A very good strain overall can't what to try the Blue and Yellow.
C........d
August 29, 2024
Happy
Relaxed
Sleepy
Tingly
Great strain, not like the top top tops but still, very good for sore muscles and stress. A little bit of couch lock going on, but can still play some videogames and enjoy twitch :D
7........7
May 11, 2024
Relaxed
Sleepy
Tingly
Smooth, strong nose, with a clear taste to the end
f........h
September 16, 2023
Creative
Happy
Sleepy
One of the best