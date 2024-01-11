I try it like 4 month ago I manage to get a bag from Tenco and DAMN that was hella good. I don't often try CALI flower cause they are very expensive were I am but this one definitely worse it. for the smells the best way to describe it for me would be a Sunset sherbet with a lot more of sweetness to it, like a cake. A very good strain overall can't what to try the Blue and Yellow.

