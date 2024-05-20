Very resilient plant. I’ve been growing for about two years. The mother plant had light pink hairs, nothing like the way the pictures online show but it was interesting seeing them another color other than white. It didn’t make it all the way to harvest due to user mistakes, but I did get a clone that went through vigorous stress training like topping, nutrient deficiencies, and neem oil burn. It recovered well after I dialed in the nutrients and made it all the way to harvest. Strangely enough it didn’t get pink hairs like the mother plant. The smell of the plant reminds me of a lemon field surrounded by pine trees and chopped wood. The effects were pleasant as well. I get anxiety from other cannabis, but Pinkleberry didn’t cause me anxiety, even after eating lots of edibles my gf and I made from this harvest! It made me feel mellow, not couch locked but enough to get myself to relax and enjoy the moment after getting out of work and smoking a blunt. I bought the seeds from Green Source Gardens and they threw in some extra seeds! I’ll be growing this plant again since it’s became one of my favorite strains.

