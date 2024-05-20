Pinkleberry reviews
Read people’s experiences with the cannabis strain Pinkleberry.
Pinkleberry strain effects
Reported by 3 real people like you
Pinkleberry strain helps with
- 33% of people say it helps with Cramps
- 33% of people say it helps with Depression
- 33% of people say it helps with Lack of appetite
This info is sourced from our readers and is not a substitute for professional medical advice. Seek the advice of a health professional before using cannabis for a medical condition.
T........y
May 20, 2024
Happy
Relaxed
Very resilient plant. I’ve been growing for about two years. The mother plant had light pink hairs, nothing like the way the pictures online show but it was interesting seeing them another color other than white. It didn’t make it all the way to harvest due to user mistakes, but I did get a clone that went through vigorous stress training like topping, nutrient deficiencies, and neem oil burn. It recovered well after I dialed in the nutrients and made it all the way to harvest. Strangely enough it didn’t get pink hairs like the mother plant. The smell of the plant reminds me of a lemon field surrounded by pine trees and chopped wood. The effects were pleasant as well. I get anxiety from other cannabis, but Pinkleberry didn’t cause me anxiety, even after eating lots of edibles my gf and I made from this harvest! It made me feel mellow, not couch locked but enough to get myself to relax and enjoy the moment after getting out of work and smoking a blunt. I bought the seeds from Green Source Gardens and they threw in some extra seeds! I’ll be growing this plant again since it’s became one of my favorite strains.
K........e
August 30, 2024
Euphoric
Giggly
Happy
Talkative
Grew it from a seed without knowing what it was until those pink hairs popped out of the buds and knew it was pinkleberry, now they're 4 ft tall and have 18 in colas, took a test sample and dried and cured it and smoked it and now I'm locked into my couch and can't get out LOL
f........5
April 6, 2024
Euphoric
Happy
Relaxed
Tingly
i mixed this strain with a tiny pinch of blueberry muffin for my joint, and after a couple hits it feels like it spreads through your forehead, very cerebral. helps pain as far as cramps and muscle (leg for me) aches, and helps to eat/erase bad thoughts ab eating; as well very good for depression. just kind of a chill strain so far, i put on some music (ppcocaine, monaleo, flo milli etc..) and im boppin about a quarter way through it, feels very relaxing and makes me a bit hungry so far, probably more as i smoke more. i definitely feel it in my eyes as well, theyre very warm and tingly feeling. not so much giggly happy as a smiley/stoner-type chill. done smoking and i def feel like im wading through something when i move (almost like a dream sequence (?), very movie like😂). all around a bangin strain, definitely try if you have the opportunity! good shit 🤙 only rated a 4 since its not the best/most potent ive had but its still pretty enjoyable