HybridTHC 22%CBD 0%
Hybrid
Energetic
Euphoric
Relaxed
Diesel
Butter
Pine
Pinene
Caryophyllene
Humulene
Pirate Cake effects are mostly calming.
Pirate Cake potency is higher THC than average.
Pirate Cake is a hybrid weed strain. Reviewers on Leafly say this strain makes them feel energetic, euphoric, and relaxed. Pirate Cake has 22% THC. The dominant terpene in this strain is pinene. If you've smoked, dabbed, or otherwise enjoyed this strain, Pirate Cake, before let us know! Leave a review.
Pirate Cake strain effects
Reported by 9 real people like you
Pirate Cake strain helps with
- 11% of people say it helps with Cramps
- 11% of people say it helps with Depression
- 11% of people say it helps with Eye pressure
This info is sourced from our readers and is not a substitute for professional medical advice. Seek the advice of a health professional before using cannabis for a medical condition.
Pirate Cake strain reviews(9)
m........n
April 8, 2022
Euphoric
Happy
Hungry
Relaxed
I liked it it was a great smell a smooth smoke n gets ya high as hell oh yeah
i........e
October 18, 2022
Euphoric
Happy
Relaxed
Sleepy
Such a great high one of the best strains of you see it grab it you will not be disappointed. It has immediate activation time the punches you.
t........y
January 28, 2022
Euphoric
Happy
Relaxed
Uplifted
Got some pirate cake pancakes in Tulsa...was rated in the 30% ranges...was super expando... piney...earthy taste with huge head rush. Very relaxing.