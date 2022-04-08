Pirate Cake reviews
Read people’s experiences with the cannabis strain Pirate Cake.
Pirate Cake strain effects
Reported by 9 real people like you
Pirate Cake strain helps with
- 11% of people say it helps with Cramps
- 11% of people say it helps with Depression
- 11% of people say it helps with Eye pressure
This info is sourced from our readers and is not a substitute for professional medical advice. Seek the advice of a health professional before using cannabis for a medical condition.
m........n
April 8, 2022
Euphoric
Happy
Hungry
Relaxed
I liked it it was a great smell a smooth smoke n gets ya high as hell oh yeah
i........e
October 18, 2022
Euphoric
Happy
Relaxed
Sleepy
Such a great high one of the best strains of you see it grab it you will not be disappointed. It has immediate activation time the punches you.
t........y
January 28, 2022
Euphoric
Happy
Relaxed
Uplifted
Got some pirate cake pancakes in Tulsa...was rated in the 30% ranges...was super expando... piney...earthy taste with huge head rush. Very relaxing.
i........e
September 8, 2022
Euphoric
Relaxed
Sleepy
Pirate Cake! New favorite night time strain
r........1
August 22, 2021
Aroused
Euphoric
Giggly
Happy
The sent was very piney/citrusy, with a very earthy kick. The taste was very similar to Wedding Cake, yet with a very euphoric high! Lasting several hours…
d........0
July 29, 2022
Focused
Hungry
It's a very harsh strain, but it decently strong.