Read people’s experiences with the cannabis strain Pixie Dust.
Pixie Dust strain effects
Pixie Dust strain flavors
Pixie Dust strain helps with
- 36% of people say it helps with Stress
- 36% of people say it helps with Anxiety
- 18% of people say it helps with Inflammation
b........0
August 1, 2023
Giggly
Happy
Talkative
Tingly
one of my absolute favorites I was only able to find it one place near me and it sold out quick but it had an amazing candy taste all the way through the bowl even towards the end. The High was excellent as well wish I could find it again.
K........5
July 8, 2023
Hungry
bad it don't get u high
j........m
August 8, 2023
Euphoric
Focused
It’s ok, not my favorite but not the least either. Flavor profile is ok, there’s a very light fruity taste at the end. So far the high has been pretty in the middle, mild head high and little more body high. With this one I could easily go sit and watch a movie, or go do chores.
1........O
July 28, 2023
Happy
Relaxed
ORANGE Pixie Dust: It took a bit to hit and then the body relaxed and the mood was lifted.
o........7
November 29, 2023
Really decent strain that is in low/mid 20 in THC, sweet fruity smell. Nice body high to relax and helped me with sleep, ptsd, & anxiety. Great bud for all smokers.
s........7
August 15, 2024
Euphoric
Relaxed
Talkative
This strain is a must try for me. It's very dark purple, blue hues with a danky smell & gassy exhale, plus indica dominant. It doesn't come around often! My local dispo had a sale on pixie ounces testing over 30%, so I ended up getting 2 oz. 1 of the best Weed decisions I've ever made lol! If you ever see it, don't hesitate to buy it, I'm telling you! It will sell out fast......
m........e
May 18, 2024
Aroused
Giggly
Just tried this strain for the first time. It’s strange. Reminds me of the first time I smoked pink panties. Similar flavor profile. Fishy…?…taste? But also sweet, berry, maybe apricot? And also peppery… I attribute that to the caryophylene. Honestly tastes like some good pussy ngl
T........8
Today
Euphoric
Happy
Relaxed
Dude the kids on American canyon drive in Vallejo California in the early 90s late 80s would brag it up bout those yummy blueberries 🫐 and I finally found them in my part of this big world because of you folks thanx my bother & sisters