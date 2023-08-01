This strain is a must try for me. It's very dark purple, blue hues with a danky smell & gassy exhale, plus indica dominant. It doesn't come around often! My local dispo had a sale on pixie ounces testing over 30%, so I ended up getting 2 oz. 1 of the best Weed decisions I've ever made lol! If you ever see it, don't hesitate to buy it, I'm telling you! It will sell out fast......