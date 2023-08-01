stock photo similar to Pixie Dust
HybridTHC 19%CBG 1%
Pixie Dust
Pixie Dust is a hybrid cannabis strain bred by Esensia Gardens. It combines Blueberry with the brand’s proprietary Magic Wand. Like a fairy’s spell, this indica-dominant strain offers relaxation and soothing body tingles in spades. It smells like the kind of bakery you see in fairy tales; lush blueberry, vanilla, and hints of lemon. Connoisseurs agree—it’s placed at the Emerald Cup in 2019, 2021, and 2023. If you’ve smoked, dabbed, or consumed Pixie Dust, tell us about your experience by leaving a strain review.
Pixie Dust strain effects
Pixie Dust strain flavors
Pixie Dust strain helps with
- 36% of people say it helps with Stress
- 36% of people say it helps with Anxiety
- 18% of people say it helps with Inflammation
Pixie Dust strain reviews11
b........0
August 1, 2023
Giggly
Happy
Talkative
Tingly
K........5
July 8, 2023
Hungry
j........m
August 8, 2023
Euphoric
Focused