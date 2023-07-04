Platinum Duck Sauce reviews
Read people’s experiences with the cannabis strain Platinum Duck Sauce.
Platinum Duck Sauce strain effects
Platinum Duck Sauce strain helps with
- 14% of people say it helps with Depression
- 14% of people say it helps with Insomnia
- 14% of people say it helps with Stress
E........3
July 4, 2023
Creative
Happy
I hit this and could instantly talk to ducks.
k........0
June 2, 2023
Relaxed
Sleepy
Got my hands on it last night, and it was hard but I waited until this morning for some wake and bake.😁 To experience the real taste and full feeling of this strain. And guys I'm completely glued to my seat..🫠 Not much more will happen for the rest of the day.😵 Truly one of the best I've smoked this year.🔥🔥🔥 Not for beginners..!
a........8
May 21, 2023
Energetic
Euphoric
THIS STUFF IS FIRE!! i picked up a 3.5 and wowza im faded than a ho ong you should try this
c........a
February 24, 2024
Aroused
Euphoric
Happy
Hungry
Review of TedsBudz Heavy Duck sauce. Fire for sure nose bud structure and bag appeal are through the roof taste was wonderful it tickled the nose as soon as I lit it up, came in at just under 27% was very very happy with this one!
r........t
September 10, 2024
Creative
Focused
Happy
It’s fu***in awesome
M........4
January 4, 2025
Creative
Focused
Happy
Relaxed
Nice and dense buds, got this for $12 an eighth and it doesn’t disappoint. The flower’s orange hairs do resemble a trickle of duck sauce and it’s got a sweet, zesty, earthy flavor to it. Got me where I wanted to be. I’d try this again :)