Platinum Duck Sauce
aka PDS
Platinum Duck Sauce is a hybrid weed strain made from a genetic cross between Platinum Zkittlez and Gelato #41. This strain is named after its shiny and sticky buds that resemble a packet of duck sauce. Platinum Duck Sauce is 25-30% THC, making this strain an ideal choice for experienced cannabis consumers. Leafly customers tell us Platinum Duck Sauce effects include euphoria, creativity, and relaxation. Medical marijuana patients often choose Platinum Duck Sauce when dealing with symptoms associated with chronic pain, stress, and depression. Bred by Red Scare Seed Company, Platinum Duck Sauce features flavors like sweet, spicy, and diesel. The dominant terpene of this strain is caryophyllene. The average price of Platinum Duck Sauce typically ranges from $15-$20 per gram. This strain is perfect for those looking for a potent and balanced treat that can help them feel happy and calm. Platinum Duck Sauce is also known for its frosty buds that are caked in trichomes and sprinkled with unique terpenes. If you’ve smoked, dabbed, or consumed Platinum Duck Sauce, tell us about your experience by leaving a strain review.
Platinum Duck Sauce strain effects
Platinum Duck Sauce strain helps with
- 14% of people say it helps with Depression
- 14% of people say it helps with Insomnia
- 14% of people say it helps with Stress
