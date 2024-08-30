Platinum Garlic Cookies reviews
Read people’s experiences with the cannabis strain Platinum Garlic Cookies.
Platinum Garlic Cookies strain effects
Reported by 15 real people like you
Platinum Garlic Cookies strain helps with
- 36% of people say it helps with Pain
- 27% of people say it helps with Insomnia
- 18% of people say it helps with Muscle spasms
This info is sourced from our readers and is not a substitute for professional medical advice. Seek the advice of a health professional before using cannabis for a medical condition.
D........4
August 30, 2024
Euphoric
Happy
Hungry
Relaxed
This strain is very nice, and smooth. It’s been one of my favorites ever since I grew it. This strain is surprisingly easily to grow! I use root organics, and i when I got it cured it tasted like I was smoking buttered popcorn. Plus it had so many tricombs. I felt like I could go snow skiing down it. It’s a really really nice strain, but not for the beginning smoker:)
b........s
August 17, 2023
Relaxed
Sleepy
Dizzy
Headache
Got this strain in a live resin cart and the first hit smelled and tasted SO STRONGLY, like garlic and gasoline. Based on the name, I was expecting hints of garlic and citrus but what I got was truly pungent mix of peppery allium and diesel exhaust... I think the smell alone made me a little lightheaded before it even started hitting. That being said, once it hits it's really nice. I was curious about its terpene profile and I wasn't disappointed. Started feeling it behind my eyes first before spreading out to a nice body high over few minutes. It's going to be a nice one to have on hand after a night shift. 4/5 stars because the high is great if you can stomach more than a few hits. Definitely not a daily smoke for me just because of the flavor but absolutely worth checking out if you want to try something different. 4/5
b........p
October 24, 2021
Sleepy
Let me first preface that I am not a hardcore cannabis smoker, but I do smoke every day (2-3 bowls); therefore, I would not consider myself a lightweight by any account. Now for the lowdown. I just tried this strain for the first time last night and lemme tell ya’! I packed my usual bowl (1gm capacity, packed ~ ¾ full), around ⅔ to ¾ of a gram, and took half of it to the head! That was all she wrote! The feeling in my chest didn’t subside for about 3-5min., which is strange for me. The flavor was very chemical/gaseous taste with peppery notes at the end - not a particularly pleasant flavor IMHO! Within 15 minutes I started feeling the full onslaught, which would last about 90min. or so; 60 of which I spent in the fetal position on my bed with the ceiling fan and two desk fans on full blast, pointed at my face. I was to say, useless to the world, if you catch my meaning!?!? Overall, I give this strain 4/5: Pros - great for sleep or playing dead!!! Cons - off putting flavor and chloroform-like effects
l........s
February 4, 2024
Euphoric
Happy
Relaxed
Very good strain. Makes you feel euphoric with a cerebral and body high. Very potent. Good for experienced smokers. The one I got was 27.% thc top shelf sticky nugs
r........n
June 7, 2024
Relaxed
Sleepy
Anxious
It definitely got me feeling sleepy but I was fighting thru it. I noticed it kind made me shaky as I was trying to write as if I was nervous or something. But overall good strain
K........t
November 3, 2022
Happy
Relaxed
Sleepy
Dry mouth
I have been going through cancer treatment for over a year including chemo radiation and surgery, and the GMO strains have been my savior. The relatively High CBG levels help with pain and insomnia, and help grind my anxiety to a halt. I am a well experienced and heavy user of cannabis products and this Platinum strain of GMO can still lock me to the couch like it was my first time. It's a great strain for Medical or evening use, and will put me to sleep within a few puffs.
A........3
August 30, 2022
Relaxed
Tingly
First time with this strain and I'd definitely purchase again. It's a night time or weekend strain, for this all-day-everyday smoker. Buds are dense and beautiful, with a purple/ blue tint. It grinds up fine and goes down smooth. Not a work day enhancing strain, though would be nice for a lunch time walk.
L........n
February 24, 2024
Euphoric
Happy
Relaxed
Sleepy
I had the opportunity to smoke Grow sciences Live Rosin cart: Platinum Garlic Cookies. After my first hit I immediately switched back to their other live rosin cart, Garys Mints, which is more 50/50 hybrid. Platinum Garlic Cookies puts me to sleep without me knowing. Which helps incredibly. I sometimes will have aniexty attacks falling asleep. Most often times I can't force myself to sleep either which then brings on more anxiety. Granimals is the kind of hybrid to make you social. Plat garlic cookies makes you fall asleep without your knowing. GMO cookies is a great hybrid, more heavily sedated to inidca but the mixture with not just regular gsc (50/50 hybrid) but the Platinum is such a soothing high. Prepare yourself to watch your comfort show after dinner and smoke this to fall asleep. The rest is incredible and helps a lot with muscle soreness from work.