Let me first preface that I am not a hardcore cannabis smoker, but I do smoke every day (2-3 bowls); therefore, I would not consider myself a lightweight by any account. Now for the lowdown. I just tried this strain for the first time last night and lemme tell ya’! I packed my usual bowl (1gm capacity, packed ~ ¾ full), around ⅔ to ¾ of a gram, and took half of it to the head! That was all she wrote! The feeling in my chest didn’t subside for about 3-5min., which is strange for me. The flavor was very chemical/gaseous taste with peppery notes at the end - not a particularly pleasant flavor IMHO! Within 15 minutes I started feeling the full onslaught, which would last about 90min. or so; 60 of which I spent in the fetal position on my bed with the ceiling fan and two desk fans on full blast, pointed at my face. I was to say, useless to the world, if you catch my meaning!?!? Overall, I give this strain 4/5: Pros - great for sleep or playing dead!!! Cons - off putting flavor and chloroform-like effects