Platinum Garlic Cookies effects are mostly calming.
Platinum Garlic Cookies potency is higher THC than average.
Platinum Garlic Cookies is a hybrid marijuana strain - a cross of the unique Garlic Cookies (aka GMO Cookies) and Platinum GSC. The result is a very dense, colorful flower with gassy, sweet garlic notes all the way through. We’re still learning about the effects of Platinum Garlic Cookies, so if you’ve smoked this strain before, tell us about it by leaving a review.
Platinum Garlic Cookies strain effects
Reported by 15 real people like you
Platinum Garlic Cookies strain helps with
- 36% of people say it helps with Pain
- 27% of people say it helps with Insomnia
- 18% of people say it helps with Muscle spasms
This info is sourced from our readers and is not a substitute for professional medical advice. Seek the advice of a health professional before using cannabis for a medical condition.
Platinum Garlic Cookies strain reviews(15)
Read all reviews
b........p
October 24, 2021
Sleepy
c........2
November 20, 2021
A........3
August 30, 2022
Relaxed
Tingly
Strain spotlight
Platinum Garlic Cookies strain genetics
