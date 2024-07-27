9/10 - great aroma, sweet and earthy with a touch of pine - grinds up really fine, has great density - tastes so good man… the butteriness for me is an after-effect that I feel about 10-15 minutes after medicating. Like my mouth is coated in warm butter… sounds weird but it’s nice. - overall warm and euphoric, very cozy and comfy vibes from this one Overall: I thoroughly enjoy this strain and would recommend it to anyone looking for a relaxed, euphoric time.

