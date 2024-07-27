Platinum Gelato reviews
Read people’s experiences with the cannabis strain Platinum Gelato.
Platinum Gelato strain effects
Reported by 12 real people like you
Platinum Gelato strain helps with
- 66% of people say it helps with Anxiety
- 55% of people say it helps with Depression
- 33% of people say it helps with Stress
This info is sourced from our readers and is not a substitute for professional medical advice. Seek the advice of a health professional before using cannabis for a medical condition.
d........t
July 27, 2024
Euphoric
Relaxed
Sleepy
Tingly
Really like this strain alot it's great for ADHD symptoms and it tastes and smells so good it's is potent but overall it's one of the best gelato strains out there
M........1
August 21, 2024
Giggly
Happy
Uplifted
Dry mouth
Platinum Gelato is my favorite I have ever smoked. I can't find a flower to replace the best flower ever. Where can I find it in oklahoma city ok?
m........1
November 15, 2024
Euphoric
Happy
Talkative
Uplifted
Very good kush, it has a super potent almost sour diesel like smell and it’s drenched in crystals, with some purple and orange hues. Smoked a bowl and I was above the moon. Took a 4 hour walk and fell asleep watching the boondocks.
z........y
August 11, 2024
Euphoric
Happy
Relaxed
Uplifted
9/10 - great aroma, sweet and earthy with a touch of pine - grinds up really fine, has great density - tastes so good man… the butteriness for me is an after-effect that I feel about 10-15 minutes after medicating. Like my mouth is coated in warm butter… sounds weird but it’s nice. - overall warm and euphoric, very cozy and comfy vibes from this one Overall: I thoroughly enjoy this strain and would recommend it to anyone looking for a relaxed, euphoric time.
d........2
April 3, 2022
Euphoric
Happy
Relaxed
This stuff was delicious! It almost had a buttery/creamy texture in my mouth somehow, but it tasted a lot like vanilla ice cream. It made me feel super happy and chill. Like I’ve been depressed for 6+ straight months and this stuff had me just sitting here smiling for no reason at all. Try this strain if you haven’t yet!!!
M........6
July 9, 2023
Energetic
Giggly
Happy
Talkative
Absolutely the bomb had me in a great mood
b........e
June 22, 2024
Creative
Energetic
Euphoric
Dry mouth
Perfect for a quick joint to energise your day and get on with jobs.
r........5
February 6, 2022
Amazing ! 😌🌬☺️