Platinum Gelato effects are mostly energizing.
Platinum Gelato is a hybrid weed strain made by crossing Gelato 45 and Platinum Purple Candy. Reviewers on Leafly say this strain makes them feel talkative, energetic, and happy. If you've smoked, dabbed, or otherwise enjoyed this strain, Platinum Gelato, before let us know! Leave a review.
Platinum Gelato strain effects
Reported by 12 real people like you
Platinum Gelato strain helps with
- 66% of people say it helps with Anxiety
- 55% of people say it helps with Depression
- 33% of people say it helps with Stress
This info is sourced from our readers and is not a substitute for professional medical advice. Seek the advice of a health professional before using cannabis for a medical condition.
Platinum Gelato strain reviews(12)
d........t
July 27, 2024
Really like this strain alot it's great for ADHD symptoms and it tastes and smells so good it's is potent but overall it's one of the best gelato strains out there
M........1
August 21, 2024
Platinum Gelato is my favorite I have ever smoked. I can't find a flower to replace the best flower ever. Where can I find it in oklahoma city ok?
m........1
November 15, 2024
Very good kush, it has a super potent almost sour diesel like smell and it’s drenched in crystals, with some purple and orange hues. Smoked a bowl and I was above the moon. Took a 4 hour walk and fell asleep watching the boondocks.