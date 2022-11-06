Just picked up an Oz of this at Mello in Haverhill, MA FOR $180 +tax (Green Gold Group) obviously but regardless that’s still a great deal. THCA was at 29% which is awesome. It was really good bud. Love the dense light green, dense buds that are covered in shimmering tricomes. The buds have a sweet, eathy-chemical scent going on and can definitely smell the Kush in its genes. Both parents are a great smoke as well and the high is very similar as well. At first I smoked a bowl, and remember if u want the real good ,natural taste of the bud, use a very clean pipe or even new if u can or roll a joint and take a few dry hits, it tastes sooo good. Anyway this was definitely a creeper, for me anyway. After the bowl I was too high so I packed another one and a few hits in while I was watching tv, I felt I coming on. It hit me good and hard too and was very happy with it esp after thinking it might’ve been a bust and I just bought an ounce of shit. However that was not the case and I’m damn happy for it. It had just finished an Oz of Death Star at 27% THCA, also from Green Gold Group, but this stuff was a far better high than that. Kinda similar high, but this was more intense. It’s a nice, chill, relaxing high, awesome for chilling and watching tv, I def got the munchies, and if u got ur other half close by, grab em close cuz this may get the 2 of u going 😉 then you’ll have some amazing munchies and sleep afterwards. GREAT BUD, but if ur a novice then tread lightly cuz it will kick ur ass if u smoke too much, as for friendly seasoned smokers as myself….SMOKE AWAY!!!😮‍💨🤤🫠