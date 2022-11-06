Platinum Gorilla reviews
Read people’s experiences with the cannabis strain Platinum Gorilla.
Platinum Gorilla strain effects
Platinum Gorilla strain helps with
- 40% of people say it helps with Depression
- 40% of people say it helps with Anxiety
- 33% of people say it helps with Stress
t........0
November 6, 2022
Giggly
Happy
Hungry
Relaxed
I always reach for indicas or hybrids hoping they won't make me anxious like Sativas tend to do. This strain was very enjoyable for me. Immediately puts me in a relaxed mood. It is perfect for relaxing watching TV or smoking before bed time.
S........t
January 4, 2023
Aroused
Relaxed
Sleepy
Great as a late night smoke session, I am a huge fan of both parents. The high hits you head on, if you like strains that will absolutely blow your mind this is it. The nugs I got today were very thick and dense as well as being an excellent kief producer.
d........4
November 1, 2022
Creative
Energetic
Happy
Didn't have a strong smell when i broke it apart. smokes nice. Starts with the head high then, to the body. only drawback, the buzz doesn't last very long for me. all in all, ... I Like It.
m........2
January 8, 2023
Euphoric
Focused
Happy
Relaxed
Relaxed, happy, uplifting.
r........h
February 19, 2023
Aroused
Headache
The upsides were very good- relaxed but not sleepy, and very turned on. The downsides were heavy coughing and a rotten headache. Need to try it again in a bong or bubbler, maybe that will ease my throat, and the positives were just THAT good to make me want to deal with the headache. Very interesting strain.
e........v
June 6, 2023
Euphoric
Hungry
Relaxed
It helps with my pain, muscle spasms, insomnia and more! i am disabled and i defiantly will buy more when i go back to the dispensary shout out @hollisticsolutions in atco, nj.
z........s
April 7, 2023
Focused
Happy
Tingly
Very pleasant smoke and extremely potent
K........3
April 4, 2023
Aroused
Euphoric
Happy
Hungry
Just picked up an Oz of this at Mello in Haverhill, MA FOR $180 +tax (Green Gold Group) obviously but regardless that’s still a great deal. THCA was at 29% which is awesome. It was really good bud. Love the dense light green, dense buds that are covered in shimmering tricomes. The buds have a sweet, eathy-chemical scent going on and can definitely smell the Kush in its genes. Both parents are a great smoke as well and the high is very similar as well. At first I smoked a bowl, and remember if u want the real good ,natural taste of the bud, use a very clean pipe or even new if u can or roll a joint and take a few dry hits, it tastes sooo good. Anyway this was definitely a creeper, for me anyway. After the bowl I was too high so I packed another one and a few hits in while I was watching tv, I felt I coming on. It hit me good and hard too and was very happy with it esp after thinking it might’ve been a bust and I just bought an ounce of shit. However that was not the case and I’m damn happy for it. It had just finished an Oz of Death Star at 27% THCA, also from Green Gold Group, but this stuff was a far better high than that. Kinda similar high, but this was more intense. It’s a nice, chill, relaxing high, awesome for chilling and watching tv, I def got the munchies, and if u got ur other half close by, grab em close cuz this may get the 2 of u going 😉 then you’ll have some amazing munchies and sleep afterwards. GREAT BUD, but if ur a novice then tread lightly cuz it will kick ur ass if u smoke too much, as for friendly seasoned smokers as myself….SMOKE AWAY!!!😮💨🤤🫠