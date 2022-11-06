Platinum Gorilla
aka Platinum Gorilla #1, Platinum Gorilla #3, Platinum Glue
Platinum Gorilla is an indica-dominant hybrid weed strain made from a genetic cross between Platinum Kush and GG4. This strain is 70% indica and 30% sativa. Platinum Gorilla is also known as Platinum Glue or Platinum GG, and is a frosty and sticky strain that has a pungent, earthy, and diesel flavor and aroma. Platinum Gorilla is 25% THC and 1% CBG, making this strain a strong choice for experienced cannabis consumers who can handle a potent high. Leafly customers tell us Platinum Gorilla effects include feeling hungry, relaxed, and aroused. Medical marijuana patients often choose Platinum Gorilla when dealing with symptoms associated with stress, anxiety, and depression. Bred by unknown breeders, Platinum Gorilla features flavors like ammonia, butter, and chemical. The dominant terpene of this strain is caryophyllene. The average price of Platinum Gorilla typically ranges from $40-$60 per eighth. Platinum Gorilla has a heavy and sedating high that can stimulate your appetite and your senses. This strain is best enjoyed at night or when you need a deep relaxation. If you’ve smoked, dabbed, or consumed Platinum Gorilla, tell us about your experience by leaving a strain review.
Platinum Gorilla strain effects
Platinum Gorilla strain helps with
- 40% of people say it helps with Depression
- 40% of people say it helps with Anxiety
- 33% of people say it helps with Stress
