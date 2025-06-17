stock photo similar to Platinum Pink
HybridTHC 20%CBD —
Platinum Pink
Platinum Pink is a hybrid weed strain made from a genetic cross between Pink Kush and an unknown strain. This strain is 10% sativa and 90% indica. Platinum Pink is 20% THC, making this strain an ideal choice for experienced cannabis consumers. Bred by unknown breeders, the average price of Platinum Pink typically ranges from $10-$15 per gram. We are still learning about Platinum Pink’s effects, flavors, and medical uses. If you've smoked, dabbed, or consumed Platinum Pink, please tell us about your experience by leaving a strain review.
Have feedback? Suggest an edit
Buy strains with similar effects to Platinum PinkOrder online. Same-day pickup or delivery in
Platinum Pink strain effects
Ready to try this strain?
Shop Platinum Pink products near you
Similar to Platinum Pink near Ashburn, VA
Similar strains: We used science to find strains with similar terpenes and effects
|IN STOCK PRODUCTS NEAR YOU
|Type
|Cannabinoid
|Top reported effect
|—
|—
|—
|—
|—
|Dominant terpene
|—
|—
|—
|—
|—
Platinum Pink strain reviews3
Read all reviews
s........a
Yesterday
Euphoric
Hungry
Relaxed
Sleepy
h........2
June 22, 2024
Euphoric
Happy
Hungry
Relaxed