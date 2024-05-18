Platinum TK41 reviews
- 33% of people say it helps with Depression
- 33% of people say it helps with Lack of appetite
- 33% of people say it helps with Stress
J........z
May 18, 2024
Creative
Focused
Relaxed
I want a snack. I just wanna ride a bike through the woods with my dog. While eating something.
b........t
Today
One of the most effective and potent strains of cannabis I've tried yet. The high potent so newbies beware you neen a tiny piece of s bud from this one. Effects hit you hard and are perfectly balanced and long lasting. Of course Takoma Wellness in DC came across it. It's a sit you downer so don't be planning much for a few hours after consuming this one. This one has it all that good old OG kushy lemony taste and is a platinum OG cross and for OG lovers like myself looking for a good og strain.This is the one!!!!