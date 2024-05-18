Platinum TK41 reviews

Read people’s experiences with the cannabis strain Platinum TK41.

write a review

Platinum TK41 strain effects

Reported by 3 real people like you

Feelings

Loading...

Creative

Loading...

Talkative

Loading...

Happy

Platinum TK41 strain helps with

  • Depression
    33% of people say it helps with Depression
  • Lack of appetite
    33% of people say it helps with Lack of appetite
  • Stress
    33% of people say it helps with Stress

Platinum TK41 reviews

write a review
Sort by
Most Helpful
May 18, 2024
Loading...Creative
Loading...Focused
Loading...Relaxed
I want a snack. I just wanna ride a bike through the woods with my dog. While eating something.
3 people found this helpful
Today
One of the most effective and potent strains of cannabis I've tried yet. The high potent so newbies beware you neen a tiny piece of s bud from this one. Effects hit you hard and are perfectly balanced and long lasting. Of course Takoma Wellness in DC came across it. It's a sit you downer so don't be planning much for a few hours after consuming this one. This one has it all that good old OG kushy lemony taste and is a platinum OG cross and for OG lovers like myself looking for a good og strain.This is the one!!!!

Buy strains with similar effects to Platinum TK41

Order online. Same-day pickup or delivery in
  • Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...Loading...
  • Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...Loading...
  • Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...Loading...