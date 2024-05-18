One of the most effective and potent strains of cannabis I've tried yet. The high potent so newbies beware you neen a tiny piece of s bud from this one. Effects hit you hard and are perfectly balanced and long lasting. Of course Takoma Wellness in DC came across it. It's a sit you downer so don't be planning much for a few hours after consuming this one. This one has it all that good old OG kushy lemony taste and is a platinum OG cross and for OG lovers like myself looking for a good og strain.This is the one!!!!