stock photo similar to Platinum TK41
Hybrid

Platinum TK41

aka Platinum Gushers

Platinum TK41 is an indica-dominant hybrid weed strain made from a genetic cross between Platinum OG and TK41. This strain is 40% sativa and 60% indica. With a lineage that includes the potent Platinum OG, Platinum TK4 offers a unique and enjoyable experience for cannabis enthusiasts. Platinum TK41 is known for its high THC content, typically reaching around 25%, making it a suitable choice for experienced cannabis consumers seeking a strong and relaxing high. According to Leafly customers, the effects of Platinum TK41 include feeling relaxed, euphoric, and happy. Medical marijuana patients often turn to Platinum TK41 to manage symptoms associated with conditions like chronic pain, insomnia, and anxiety. Platinum TK41 features flavors reminiscent of earthy pine and sweet citrus, with a hint of diesel. The dominant terpene in this strain is myrcene. The average price of Platinum TK41 typically ranges from $12 to $18 per gram. If you've had the opportunity to experience Platinum TK41, please share your insights by leaving a strain review.

Something not right? Suggest an edit

Buy strains with similar effects to Platinum TK41

Order online. Same-day pickup or delivery in
  • Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...Loading...
  • Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...Loading...
  • Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...Loading...

Platinum TK41 strain effects

Reported by 3 real people like you

Feelings

Loading...

Creative

Loading...

Talkative

Loading...

Happy

Platinum TK41 strain helps with

  • Depression
    33% of people say it helps with Depression
  • Lack of appetite
    33% of people say it helps with Lack of appetite
  • Stress
    33% of people say it helps with Stress
Loading...

Ready to try this strain?

Shop Platinum TK41 products near you

Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...

Similar to Platinum TK41 near Ashburn, VA

Similar strains: We used science to find strains with similar terpenes and effects
Loading...Loading...Loading...Loading...Loading...
Loading...Loading...Loading...Loading...Loading...
IN STOCK PRODUCTS NEAR YOU
Type
Cannabinoid
Top reported effect
Dominant terpene

Platinum TK41 strain reviews3

May 18, 2024
Loading...Creative
Loading...Focused
Loading...Relaxed
I want a snack. I just wanna ride a bike through the woods with my dog. While eating something.
3 people found this helpful
Today
One of the most effective and potent strains of cannabis I've tried yet. The high potent so newbies beware you neen a tiny piece of s bud from this one. Effects hit you hard and are perfectly balanced and long lasting. Of course Takoma Wellness in DC came across it. It's a sit you downer so don't be planning much for a few hours after consuming this one. This one has it all that good old OG kushy lemony taste and is a platinum OG cross and for OG lovers like myself looking for a good og strain.This is the one!!!!
Read all reviews

Strain spotlight

Platinum TK41 strain genetics