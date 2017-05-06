ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
  Plushberry
Plushberry reviews

Read people’s experiences with the cannabis strain Plushberry.

Effects

210 people reported 1500 effects
Relaxed 78%
Happy 51%
Euphoric 48%
Sleepy 35%
Uplifted 35%
Stress 33%
Pain 29%
Depression 28%
Anxiety 28%
Insomnia 19%
Dry mouth 21%
Dry eyes 12%
Anxious 2%
Headache 2%
Paranoid 2%

Reviews

290

Avatar for jmemusic76
Member since 2015
This has become my favorite indica strain. This high is so mellow and relaxing and makes you feel really creative and focused. I only take a couple hits because that's really all that's needed. I don't get any anxiety, just calm and relaxed.
feelings
feelings
CreativeFocusedRelaxed
Avatar for Ayangu
Member since 2019
The first time I tried this was yesterday and I vaped the flower using my dynavap. Thought it was just ok. Tried it again today with my dynavap but I decided to combust the flower to act as if you're smoking a joint. It's a different feeling and effect. I only combusted when I knew there was only ab...
feelings
feelings
EuphoricHappyRelaxedTinglyUplifted
Avatar for DSKO1
Member since 2018
Very Relaxing Strain. Not too over the top, worries melt away.
feelings
feelings
RelaxedUplifted
Avatar for 4everfour20
Member since 2017
Plushberry is a strange name that doesn't really fit this strain. This strain is OK. It's a little above average, so I have no problem smoking it.
feelings
feelings
HappyHungry
Avatar for mel_stein
Member since 2019
I got an 1/8 that was on sale of this strain from my dispensary. I was surprised at how high this strain made me feel. This indica has a great body high and is super relaxing. I'll vape a couple bowls of it and my eyes get squinted and I'll just zone out in whatever it is I'm doing at the time. It m...
feelings
feelings
EuphoricGigglyHappyRelaxedTingly
Avatar for ChrisAndRusty
Member since 2011
Got it last night and wasn't sure of it so I waited until time for sleep-not a good choice with something new. I was surprised when I woke up 6 hours later. It does have kinda like a "slight hangover" effect, but it's a good kind, almost like the body takes it's time waking up mind worked fine thoug...
feelings
feelings
EuphoricHappyRelaxedSleepy
Avatar for icecreammanwa
Member since 2016
Exceptional strain. Great for relaxing.
feelings
feelings
EuphoricGigglyHappyRelaxedSleepy
Avatar for Kisscat74
Member since 2019
smells good. tastes good. relieves pain. NO MUNCHIES. mostly kills a headache. not enough pain relief for me.
feelings
feelings