Feelings
Helps with
Negatives
Relaxed 78%
Happy 51%
Euphoric 48%
Sleepy 35%
Uplifted 35%
Stress 33%
Pain 29%
Depression 28%
Anxiety 28%
Insomnia 19%
Dry mouth 21%
Dry eyes 12%
Anxious 2%
Headache 2%
Paranoid 2%
Reviews
290
jmemusic76
Member since 2015
This has become my favorite indica strain. This high is so mellow and relaxing and makes you feel really creative and focused. I only take a couple hits because that's really all that's needed. I don't get any anxiety, just calm and relaxed.
The first time I tried this was yesterday and I vaped the flower using my dynavap. Thought it was just ok. Tried it again today with my dynavap but I decided to combust the flower to act as if you're smoking a joint. It's a different feeling and effect. I only combusted when I knew there was only ab...
I got an 1/8 that was on sale of this strain from my dispensary. I was surprised at how high this strain made me feel. This indica has a great body high and is super relaxing. I'll vape a couple bowls of it and my eyes get squinted and I'll just zone out in whatever it is I'm doing at the time. It m...
Got it last night and wasn't sure of it so I waited until time for sleep-not a good choice with something new. I was surprised when I woke up 6 hours later. It does have kinda like a "slight hangover" effect, but it's a good kind, almost like the body takes it's time waking up mind worked fine thoug...